Golfication to Launch Golf's First AI-Powered Super-Wearable

Golfication X - A Sneak Preview

The device uses Golfication's patent-pending Swing & Shot Sensing Technology, to combine swing and game analytics seamlessly. Built by a team of young engineers from IIT, the wearable combines an inbuilt GPS, 9-axis Motion Sensor, Bluetooth 4.0 and a powerful TI-microcontroller.

It's designed to function without taps, manual-input or even a smartphone, allowing for a hassle-free experience while playing! Set to launch on Indiegogo in April 2018, Golfication X has already managed to create a buzz among tech-lovers.

Its exciting features provide ease on-course and allow golfers to focus on their game. The super-wearable fits perfectly on the golf-glove, and weighs half as much as an Apple watch! Golfication's R&D team ensures no weight on the arms while swinging.

It can be paired with the Golfication App, which is trusted for Game-Analysis by over 7000 golfers worldwide. Golfication helps one identify problems they never knew they had (e.g. if one is coming from over the top with a 7-iron, only to miss the Green right), track their game in great depth, and suggest the best possible next shot -accounting for elevation, wind and their shot-history.

"We saw many limitations with current stats and technology," said Anirudh Arun, CEO of Golfication, "Some solutions track your shots but don't measure your swing; many provide drive-distances, but fail to maintain your short game stats. Golfication X covers it all - and comes in a slim and stylish form."

Golfication's AI picks up one's game-style, and tailors their insights. Moreover, they can better their on-course recommendations by the shot. They can even play a virtual round against renowned pro-golfers! Golfication X is the Ultimate Golf Hack, and marks the beginning of a new generation of Super-Wearables. Now, one can get better, faster, and have more fun while at it!

About Golfication

Golfication is a Sports-Tech startup based out of India. This team of engineers, golfers and artists, led by founders - Anirudh and Rishabh, graduates from India's top institutes, has built a powerful, stylish wearable that can truly elevate your game. Having raised a seed round, the team now looks to capture the global sports market with its patented technology.

Media Contact:

Anirudh Arun

anirudh@golfication.com

+91-88-7905-7070



http://www.golfication.com



SOURCE Golfication