GolfNow And Youth on Course Form Landmark Partnership, Providing More Access For Kids

"Growing the game of golf is part of the mission of both GolfNow and Youth on Course, so not only are we proud of this new collaboration that will help welcome more kids to our great sport but we're also extremely excited to be lending our industry-leading technology to help Youth on Course advance their efforts exponentially," said Jerramy Hainline, GolfNow SVP/GM.

GolfNow, part of the NBC Sports Group digital portfolio, operates the largest tee-time marketplace in golf and is the industry's leading provider of golf course operations software and services to more than 9,000 courses worldwide. GolfNow will help Youth on Course with marketing, fund-raising and technology solutions, furthering the non-profit's mission to ensure all young people have affordable access to play golf and can unlock the life-changing opportunities the game provides.

Additionally, each Youth on Course membership also will now include access to hundreds of hours of high-quality golf instruction thanks to a complimentary video membership through GolfPass, NBC Sports' digital golf membership that delivers exclusive content and comprehensive benefits tailored to the modern golfer's lifestyle. GolfPass also will help develop welcome and training curriculum for Youth on Course members and affiliated golf courses, while Youth on Course will help GolfPass with content creation and distribution.

Youth on Course is dedicated to establishing more opportunities for the younger generation to access golf courses at an affordable price. It provides its 100,000 members with access to play more than 1,000 golf courses across the U.S. and Canada for $5 or less. Members also are offered career opportunities through the caddie and internship programs and have the chance to receive college scholarships.

"Looking back at the history of Youth on Course and the mission we set out to accomplish in 2006, joining forces with GolfNow is a valuable milestone for both organizations," says Adam Heieck, Youth on Course CEO. "Placing access to golf content and technology in the hands of our members has been something we've dreamed about for a long time. Together we are in lockstep, working to grow the game through youth golfers while keeping accessibility and affordability top of mind."

Fueling the golf industry, Youth on Course subsidizes rounds for members and puts money back into allied golf associations and individual courses. The organization's structure helps golf courses fill typically unused tee times and garner additional revenue with more than 40% of members playing with paying adults. The amount reimbursed back to participating courses has almost doubled in the past year, reaching close to $2.8 million this year alone and totaling nearly $8 million dating back to 2005.

Mutual elements of the partnership include cross-platform marketing and golf course relationship and recruitment opportunities, which will help bring Youth on Course to more regions across the country.

About GolfNow

GolfNow is an innovative technology company that creates seamless ways for golfers and golf courses to better connect. GolfNow operates the largest online tee-time marketplace in the world, offering 3.5 million registered golfers a variety of ways to stay connected to their favorite courses and the ability to easily book tee times online and via mobile devices any time of day. GolfPass members receive special playing perks through GolfNow, including tee time credit and rewards. GolfNow, part of the NBC Sports Group with offices in Orlando, Fla., and Belfast, Northern Ireland, also provides technology, support and marketing services to more than 9,000 golf courses in 24 countries around the world.

About Youth on Course

Youth on Course helps young people grow and succeed both on and off the course by providing opportunities to play, learn, grow, and build relationships through affordable, inclusive access to play. More than 100,000 members play more than 1,000 courses for $5 or less, benefit from career opportunities through its caddie and internship programs and pursue higher education through college scholarships. Headquartered in Pebble Beach, Youth on Course is a 501(c)3 organization that began as the charitable arm of the Northern California Golf Association. Since 2006, more than 1 million rounds have been played by Youth on Course members and nearly $2 million has been awarded in college scholarships. Across North America, Youth on Course serves Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and parts of Canada, including Alberta and Ontario.

About GolfPass

GolfPass is the only comprehensive digital golf membership that delivers exclusive content and comprehensive benefits tailored to the modern golfer's lifestyle across five pillars – Play, Learn, Shop, Travel, Watch – which are the most frequent ways golfers engage with the sport. Developed in partnership between global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports Group, GolfPass is a first-of-its-kind, direct-to-consumer subscription program, which offers opportunities to play more golf, comprehensive tools to improve any golfer's game, high-quality video content, and enhanced shopping and travel experiences. A GolfPass membership is available in North America at GolfPass.com, in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at GolfPass.co.uk, and in Australia at www.GolfPass.com.au. The GolfPass membership also is available via connected TV, iOS and Android apps.

