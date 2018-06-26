Golf's No. 1 App Enhances Putt Breaks With 3D Greens Maps And One-Touch Putt Reading

"When you see professionals on TV get to the green, they take a notepad out of their back pocket that tells them the contours of the green and how their putt will break," says Howard Milstein, Chairman of GolfLogix. "Now for the first time amateur players can get the same info on their phone—if you want to putt like the pros, you need to start with the same information the pros have. It's also vital information for approach shots and chips. It answers the question, 'Where do I want to land my ball?'"

Putt Breaks gives users a bird's-eye view of the green's contours with the ability to zoom and pan to better understand the green. Golfers can easily plan their approach, chart out chip shots, and determine how their putts will break on every green at more than 8,000 courses and counting.

"Putt Breaks is intuitive and immediately gives users an accurate read down to the centimeter," says Pete Charleston, President of GolfLogix. "You can't put a price on the confidence you feel when you're standing behind the ball and know exactly how the putt will break. It's truly revolutionary and one of the biggest advancements in on-course technology in years."

PLAY LIKE THE PROS!

From tee to green, GolfLogix provides the information you need to reduce strokes and Play Smarter. GolfLogix is so confident that Putt Breaks will change the way millions of golfers putt that it is offering a free 30-day, no strings attached trial to anyone who downloads the GolfLogix app.

About GolfLogix

GolfLogix is the complete game improvement app with more than 4 million users worldwide. Dedicated to offering golfers the most advanced green mapping, GPS solutions, and stats tracking at an accessible price, GolfLogix helps improve performance on the golf course.

Founded in 1999, GolfLogix was the first to introduce handheld GPS to the golf industry and holds a U.S. patent for its unique GPS and club tracking application. Based in Scottsdale, AZ, GolfLogix has been professionally mapping courses for more than 19 years—owning the largest, most up-to-date golf course database in the world.

In 2009, the rapid advancement of smartphone technology allowed GolfLogix to develop an easy-to-use application that provides precise GPS distances. In addition, GolfLogix has in-round pro-level stat tracking, scorekeeping, and the game-changing feature Putt Breaks.

For more information, contact Mary Beth Lacy at:

Email: mb@mblacy.com

Phone: (760) 346-6942

