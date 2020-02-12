GOLF's "Subpar with Colt & Drew," a lively new show featuring Colt Knost & Drew Stoltz, premieres on GOLF.com

Premiering Tuesday, February 11, Subpar is a new and creative take on golf and golf lifestyle that will include commentary, tour access, behind-the-scenes stories and comedic insights from two well-known – and in-the-know – golf personalities. Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz have more than 20 years of combined experience—from playing on the tour, in pro-ams and member-guest events, and through memorable golf trips around the globe. They have met, experienced, beat and lost to most of the pros and athletes who love the game as much as they do. Colt and Drew's familiarity with golf and all its inner workings, along with their quick wit, yield an extremely entertaining and original perspective.

Subpar will have new installments every Tuesday. The audience will be treated to a wide variety of topics and segments. Whether its one-on-one interviews with VIPs, golf news of the day, what to watch, or a good natured prank or gambling tip, Colt and Drew will get their fans up to speed on everything going on in golf—and will deliver it with an insightful and light-hearted touch that only they can provide.

The opening episodes of the weekly program will feature provocative interviews from some of the top names from the worlds of golf and entertainment, including U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland as well as international stars Jon Rahm and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Subpar will be recorded on video in the 8AM/GOLF.com studios in Scottsdale, Arizona, and distributed across GOLF's platforms—including on YouTube, as a podcast, through social media outlets, and directly on the GOLF.com site.

"At GOLF and GOLF.com, we are laser-focused on engaging our loyal audience while continuing to grow the brand across all digital platforms," said Jason Adel, CEO of GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com . "In 2020, we are doubling down across our key programming pillars, which focus on tour news, equipment and instruction, as well as lifestyle and travel."

"Our partnership with Colt and Drew showcases our effort to roll out a variety of content that fits these programming principles," Adel added, "including in-depth player profiles, informative interviews, and lively conversation, to reflect the full breadth of GOLF.com's features and services."

In addition to Subpar, GOLF.com programs and podcasts also include Drop Zone, which offers deep-dive interviews and insights, and Fully Equipped, focusing on the latest in golf gear, equipment releases and industry trends.

GOLF.com's Subpar with Colt & Drew will also be available on YouTube, SoundCloud, Stitcher, Podbean, Spotify and as an iTunes podcast. For more information about how to listen to Subpar, please visit Golf.com .

About GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2019, GOLF – including GOLF Magazine, GOLF.com , and associated digital, video and social media platforms – is the premier media brand for all-things golf. GOLF Magazine reaches an audience of 4.2 million people, while more than 6 million people engage with the brand across our GOLF.com and GOLF social channels. GOLF's celebrated franchise includes the GOLF Top 100 Courses (including World and U.S. editions); GOLF's Top 100 Courses You Can Play; GOLF's Top 100 Teachers in America; the GOLF Fix Finder app; and GOLF Films productions. With innovative content covering equipment, instruction, travel and lifestyle, GOLF is the definitive voice of the sport on and off the course, dedicated to enhancing every golfer's enjoyment of the game.

About 8AM Golf

GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com are part of the 8AM Golf family. 8AM Golf was created by golf entrepreneur and GOLF publisher Howard Milstein as the holding company that oversees his golf companies—all of which are dedicated to helping golfers at every level enjoy the game more. In addition to GOLF and GOLF.com , other 8AM Golf companies include the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with Jack Nicklaus); legendary club maker Miura Golf ; True Spec Golf , a brand-agnostic club-fitting company that has fit more than 30,000 golfers worldwide; GolfLogix , the most-downloaded GPS app in golf; and Club Conex , a global leader in the design and manufacturing of adjustable golf club adapter systems.

