GolfStatus Acquires Golf Fusion, Commits to Seamless Transition for Clients

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golf technology company GolfStatus has acquired website and event services provider Golf Fusion. Established in 2003, Golf Fusion provides clients with a range of hosted services, including e-commerce websites that facilitate event management, membership management, and member communications. Golf Fusion, which has operated in the golf space since its inception, has a national list of clients that includes public and private golf facilities, associations, and other similar organizations hosting both members-only and open-registration golf outings. With the acquisition, both GolfStatus and Golf Fusion are working together to accommodate and transition each of Golf Fusion's clients as quickly and seamlessly as possible.

Golf Fusion's Owner Joan Tishman became acquainted with GolfStatus through GolfStatus.org, the division of its company that works directly with event organizers at nonprofit organizations planning golf fundraisers—several years ago as part of her work with the VGA (Veteran Golfers Association). The VGA holds hundreds of competitive golf events each year that Joan has worked directly with GolfStatus.org to facilitate through a longstanding partnership between the two entities.

"I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many great clients across the country to bring more people to competitive golf," said Joan. "When it came time to transition my business, it was extremely important to me to know that my clients would be taken care of. The GolfStatus platform is so easy to use, and the technology, experience, and people behind the product are committed to going above and beyond to serve not only their customers but the golf industry as a whole."

GolfStatus's in-house customer success team will work directly with each Golf Fusion client to assess their individual needs as part of a high-touchpoint transition focused on mitigating disruptions. "We look forward to continuing to work with Joan to ease the transition process," said GolfStatus's Vice President Ryan Cooper. "We're eager to help these organizations now and into the future."

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus is the industry's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service tournament management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, golf facilities, and event organizers. The platform also provides courses, sponsors, and tournament organizers simple solutions for effective and timely communications through the GolfStatus mobile app, an all-in-one golf app with all the features golfers need on the course. The result is an intuitive solution that grows the game by increasing rounds, revenue, engagement, and impact.

