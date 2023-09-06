GolfStatus Announces Partnership With Chek to Facilitate Fund Disbursement

News provided by

GolfStatus

06 Sep, 2023, 12:17 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus, the leading technology platform for charity golf tournament fundraisers, is pleased to announce a partnership with Chek, the fund disbursement platform transforming how social sector organizations send, spend, and manage their mission-critical funds. The partnership gives nonprofits and charities the tech tools to raise money through golf and then seamlessly allocate those donations directly to populations in need.

Continue Reading
Chek and GolfStatus logos
Chek and GolfStatus logos

GolfStatus' golf event management and fundraising platform streamlines golf fundraisers and charity tournaments, saving organizers time and effort and helping raise more money. Chek will appear in GolfStatus' Marketplace, a one-stop shop of trusted vendors providing goods and services to golf tournament organizers. Chek's proprietary technology helps philanthropic organizations instantly and securely distribute funds to the populations they serve in the form of digital "Chek" cards, saving time and money. Through the use of customizable spending controls, Chek can also help ensure allocated funds are spent as intended, building donor trust and ultimately helping maximize impact.

"GolfStatus is all about helping nonprofits do more good," said Steve Mattern, Vice President of Operations at GolfStatus. "Chek shares that mission, and we're honored to work together to make organizations' workflows more efficient and their efforts more impactful."

"Chek and GolfStatus are two organizations that have an aligned mission to help nonprofits and those in need," said Nick Schedler, Co-Founder of Chek and the company's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. "It's also no secret that golf raises more money for charity than any other sport out there. Forging the giving power of GolfStatus with Chek's revolutionary fund disbursement technology will no doubt drive unprecedented impact for the organizations we both serve."

Find out more about Chek and other GolfStatus Marketplace vendors by visiting https://golfstatus.com/marketplace/fund-disbursement-software-by-chek.

About GolfStatus
GolfStatus helps nonprofits leverage the giving power of golf to raise more dollars, engage supporters, and do more good. Its robust golf event management platform streamlines golf tournaments from start to finish to save time and enhance the overall event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. GolfStatus combines powerful technology with practical golf fundraising resources and industry-leading support to make charity golf tournaments easy, approachable, and efficient for organizations of all types and sizes. Visit golfstatus.org.

About Chek
Chek is revolutionizing the way social sector organizations send, spend, and manage mission critical funds, transforming donors' giving experience in the process. Its proprietary, fund disbursement technology, with customizable spending controls, an easy-to-use app, digital wallet integrations, and the ability to securely and rapidly allocate funds, helps philanthropic organizations maximize their impact. By instantly distributing money via digital cards, ensuring donor dollars are spent as intended, and effortlessly recovering unused funds, Chek streamlines core processes, boosts efficiency, and cuts costs. And, with the platform's robust reporting and real-time visibility, Chek is integrating more trust and transparency into organizations' donor lifecycle, helping them grow and scale. Visit chekspend.com to learn more!

SOURCE GolfStatus

Also from this source

GolfStatus & Dormie Network Foundation Team Up for the Third Annual Play It Forward Campaign

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.