GolfStatus.org & AFP Launch Golf Fundraising Q&A Resource Series

The Q&A series is part of a larger effort to provide useful and timely information to fundraising professionals who are leveraging golf events to fundraise or working with partners and businesses who plan one or multiple charity tournaments on their behalf.

"Golf presents tremendous opportunities for nonprofits and charities," says Katie Casillas, director of marketing and communications at GolfStatus. "We're excited to field questions from frontline fundraisers about golf fundraising and share our expertise and experience working with golf events of all types and sizes."

AFP members, nonprofit organizations, and charity golf event organizers are invited to read the latest posts and submit questions for GolfStatus's golf fundraising experts at www.golfstatus.org/afp-asks.

"Our goal is to provide the fundraising community with the tools they need to help their organizations reach their goals and provide critically needed services to the community," said AFP President and CEO Mike Geiger, MBA, CPA. "GolfStatus.org has such an extraordinary library of knowledge and resources about golf fundraising, including events and technology, that will help members maximize their golf fundraising activities. I encourage all members to take advantage of this partnership and GolfStatus.org's expertise and ask any question they have about planning, coordinating, and holding a golf event."

GolfStatus.org and AFP began their collaboration in 2020 with the common goal of empowering fundraisers to tap into golf's vast giving power. Through the partnership, GolfStatus.org makes its golf fundraising and event management technology accessible to AFP's 26,000 members and the organizations they serve at no cost, plus free educational materials, downloadable guides, templates, and other resources.

About GolfStatus.org & GolfStatus

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service event management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events while also saving time and improving the event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org, its powerful technology is accessible to nonprofits to streamline golf fundraisers and help event organizers use them to engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good. Find out more at www.golfstatus.org.

About AFP

Since 1960, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has been the standard bearer for professionalism in fundraising. The association works to advance effective and ethical philanthropy by providing advocacy, research, education, mentoring, collaboration and technology opportunities for the world's largest network of professional fundraisers. AFP's 26,000 members in over 240 chapters raise more than $100 billion annually for a wide variety of charitable organizations and causes across the globe. For more information, go to www.afpglobal.org.

Contact:

Katie Casillas, Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

402.560.7204

SOURCE GolfStatus

Related Links

http://www.golfstatus.com

