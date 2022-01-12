GolfStatus.org Partners with The Celebrity Source to Help Connect Charity Golf Tournaments with Celebrities, Athletes, Influencers & Other Public Figures

GolfStatus.org has partnered with The Celebrity Source to connect charity golf tournaments with celebrities. Tweet this

"We're not just a booking agency, we are a strategic partner who digs deep into our clients' needs and fulfills them," said Laurie Kessler, CEO of The Celebrity Source. "We know from experience that celebrity support can help quantum leap charity golf tournaments in terms of exposure and funds raised, so partnering with GolfStatus and their Golf for Good program was a no-brainer for us."

To get started with GolfStatus's technology and connect with The Celebrity Source, visit golfstatus.org, email [email protected] , or call 402-413-9650. Learn more about Celebrity Source by visiting thecelebritysource.com, emailing [email protected], or calling 917-626-8368.

About GolfStatus.org & GolfStatus

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service event management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events while also saving time and improving the event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. Through GolfStatus.org , its powerful technology is accessible to nonprofits to streamline golf fundraisers and help event organizers use them to engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good.

About Celebrity Source

The Celebrity Source has been in business over 30 years and has access to thousands of celebs from film, TV, music, sports, fashion, digital stars and influencers. Among the company's specialties is cause-related celebrity outreach and coordination whereby the celebrities may not be paid—The Celebrity Source knows what it takes to get a celebrity to say yes apart from money. The Celebrity Source has helped hundreds of corporate and non-profit clients find authentic celebrity matches for events (live and virtual), PR/Marketing/Advertising campaigns, corporate meetings and cause-marketing strategies.

Contact:

Ashley Watson, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

812.202.0019

SOURCE GolfStatus