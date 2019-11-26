GolfStatus.org Teams up with the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) to Facilitate Golf Fundraisers Benefiting VFW Posts Nationwide

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfStatus.org is proud to announce a new initiative in support of VFW Posts, the local establishments representing the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), a nonprofit organization committed to serving military veterans and their families. Through the initiative, leaders, fundraisers, and volunteers at the VFW's domestic Posts gain access to GolfStatus.org's web-based golf event management platform with no up-front costs. GolfStatus.org is also offering a referral incentive, through which the golf technology brand has agreed to donate $50 to any VFW Post for every successfully referred event through the end of 2019.

Founded in 1899, the VFW and its Auxiliary is today comprised of over 1.6 million members belonging to more than 6,000 VFW Posts worldwide. GolfStatus.org's web-based golf event management platform streamlines all the component parts of planning and executing a golf fundraiser. Each fundraiser receives a custom event website complete with secure online registration for players and the ability to list and sell customizable team and sponsorship packages. The back end of the platform allows fundraisers, volunteers, and golf facility staff to collaborate in one central location to manage players, teams, sponsorships, hole assignments, live-scoring, and other logistics leading up to and the day of the event. Posts can also take advantage of custom-branded pin flag sponsorships through GolfStatus.org, in addition to being able to offer sponsorship placements on live leaderboards and other interfaces. Golf facilities benefit from an intuitive team pairings interface, instant handicap calculations and flighting options, drag-and-drop hole assignments, and more. Golf professional staff can also instantly format and print professional tee sheets, alpha lists, cart signs, hole assignments, and other materials on demand.

GolfStatus.org will accept referrals from members of the VFW and its Auxiliary, as well as the general public, donating $50 directly to the VFW Post of the referrer's choosing for every successful event referral. Events eligible for referral incentives include VFW fundraisers, as well as events not associated with the organization (memorial golf tournaments, booster club events, Monday scrambles, charity fundraisers, corporate outings, and leagues). Anyone can refer an event online at https://golfstatus.org/vfw-referral.

The program is part of GolfStatus.org's larger commitment to giving back to servicemembers, veterans, and the organizations that support them. "We're honored to have the opportunity to help such a longstanding and far-reaching organization leverage golf as a powerful avenue for outreach and fundraising," said GolfStatus's Director of Marketing Katie Casillas.

For the VFW, the initiative helps its Posts further the organization's broader mission. "Our appreciation goes out to GolfStatus.org for helping to support our Posts," said VFW National Commander Doc Schmitz. "Not only will its technology make it easier for our Posts to conduct fundraising events in support of their programs, but its generosity in giving back along the way is another huge hand up."

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus is golf's premier tournament management solution and golfer engagement platform. Its full-service tournament management software streamlines outings from start to finish, yielding professional, high-end events that add value for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. The platform also provides courses, sponsors, and tournament organizers simple solutions for effective and timely communications through the GolfStatus mobile app, an all-in-one golf app with all the features golfers need on the course. Through GolfStatus.org, we make our powerful technology accessible to nonprofits to streamline fundraisers and help charitable organizations engage more supporters, raise more mission-critical funds, drive impact, and do more good.

Contact:

Katie Casillas

Director of Marketing

katie@golfstatus.org

SOURCE GolfStatus

Related Links

http://www.golfstatus.com

