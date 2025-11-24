GolfSuites Announces Strategic Pivot to Indoor Simulator Lounge Model

Nationwide Year-Round Growth and Accelerated Franchise Expansion Potential Unlocked

BRANDON, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GolfSuites, an innovative leader in golf entertainment, today announced a major strategic shift in its short- and mid-term development and franchising strategy, placing primary focus and significant new capital investment behind its highly scalable Indoor Simulator Lounge venue. Designed for true nationwide viability, the weather-immune Indoor Simulator Lounge delivers a premium golf entertainment experience 365 days a year, regardless of climate or season. The new model dramatically reduces both construction costs and timelines, as well as ongoing operating costs compared to traditional outdoor driving-range venues while delivering stronger, more predictable financial performance.

Key advantages of the Indoor Simulator Lounge include:

Faster build-out and speed-to-market

Significantly lower development and operating expenses

Consistent revenue streams unaffected by weather

GolfSuites is actively preparing the Indoor Simulator Lounge for widespread franchising and has engaged one of the nation's top franchise consulting firms to accelerate national rollout.

"This pivot reflects our commitment to delivering the strongest possible return for our investors and future franchise partners," said Gerald Ellenburg, Chairman of GolfSuites. "The Indoor Simulator Lounge combines the fun and social atmosphere guests love with economics that simply work better in today's market and it works everywhere. We're excited to bring this next-generation golf entertainment concept to communities across America."

The company will continue selective development of its popular outdoor driving range entertainment centers, currently operating successful locations in Lubbock, Texas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Future outdoor projects will be limited to highly targeted, weather-favorable markets where the company's streamlined 28- to 40-bay "Express" format is optimal. GolfSuites is working now to file FDD's over the next few months so franchise applications may then be entertained.

About GolfSuites

GolfSuites is redefining golf entertainment with innovative, fun-focused venues that blend cutting-edge technology, exceptional food and beverage, and a welcoming social atmosphere for golfers and non-golfers alike. For more information, visit www.golfsuites.com.

