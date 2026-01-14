GolfTRK Opens First PGA Pro-Owned Franchise Location in Elkhorn, Nebraska as Brand Enters 2026 With Serious Momentum

As the brand prepares to attend the PGA Merchandise Show, GolfTRK is entering 2026 with growing traction following a year of organic franchise growth, early franchise openings, and increasing adoption by collegiate golf programs. In its first year of franchising, the brand secured 21 new unit agreements, reflecting strong interest from PGA professionals seeking a scalable, training-first ownership model.

The timing of GolfTRK's growth aligns with a surge in demand for indoor golf. Industry reports show that demand for indoor golf continues to outpace supply. Golfers are seeking more convenient ways to practice year-round and improve with purpose, while PGA professionals look for modern, scalable alternatives to traditional career paths, positioning indoor golf as one of the most active segments in the sport.

GolfTRK's first of three franchise locations opening in January launched in Elkhorn, Neb., led by Justin Onken, PGA Pro, General Manager, and Owner. "For a lot of PGA professionals, the green-grass model can be limiting and lead to burnout," said Onken. "With GolfTRK, I'm able to expand my book of business and own my schedule. I get to coach in a clean, focused, training-forward environment and have flexibility in my life."

A lifelong Omaha native and PGA Member since 2015, Onken brings more than a decade of experience across multiple PGA sections and a career in coaching, leadership, and player development.

"Justin is exactly the type of franchise owner we designed GolfTRK for," said Alex Reed, Co-Founder and CEO of GolfTRK. "His experience, personality, and coaching-first mindset make him a strong operator for this model."

In addition, both the University of Nebraska Omaha Men's and Women's Golf Team and the D1 Men's Golf Team at the University of Missouri–Kansas City selected GolfTRK as their preferred indoor training facility partner. The brand views collegiate partnerships as a long-term initiative, positioning GolfTRK as a trusted training destination for collegiate athletes.

"GolfTRK was built for golfers who want real improvement," said Matt Williams, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of GolfTRK. "With the right technology in place, we're creating an environment where any golfer, from a D1 athlete to your weekend warrior, can practice year-round, track progress, and develop in a structured, measurable way."

GolfTRK is built around an integrated technology ecosystem that supports measurable improvement. Each location uses TrackMan for ball and club data, PuttView for augmented reality putting analysis, and Noonan, a proprietary caddie app that converts practice data from golf simulators into tour-level club and aim recommendations, helping golfers shoot lower scores with smarter course management decisions. Together, these tools help golfers and coaches track progress and connect indoor practice to real-world performance.

The brand plans to open three facilities in January in Liberty, Mo., Coppell, Texas, and Omaha, Neb. These openings will bring GolfTRK's total footprint to five operating locations, including two existing facilities in the Kansas City area, as the brand continues to expand.

GolfTRK will attend the PGA Merchandise Show , the global golf industry's largest annual business event organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions and the PGA of America. The team will connect with PGA professionals, collegiate coaches, and industry partners to discuss GolfTRK's franchise opportunities.

PGA professionals interested in owning and operating their own location are encouraged to connect with the GolfTRK team during the PGA Show or visit the franchise website for more information.

About GolfTRK

As seen on Yahoo Finance , MarketWatch , and Morningstar , GolfTRK is a technology-forward, indoor golf training franchise designed to be the best place to get better at golf. Built with PGA professionals in mind, the brand combines performance technology with a modern, training-first environment to support measurable player development. GolfTRK currently has five locations open, 21 franchise units sold, and eight additional locations scheduled to open in 2026. GolfTRK is actively seeking franchisees in Denver, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, St. Louis, Des Moines, Atlanta, Boston, and Charlotte. PGA professionals and qualified operators interested in franchise opportunities can learn more at https://golftrk.com/franchise .

About PGA Golf Exhibitions

The PGA Show, PGA Buying & Education Summit are organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions (part of RX) and the PGA of America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry. The PGA Show Buying & Education Summit connects the industry mid-season and drives business leading up to the annual PGA Show. Learn more at PGAShow.com.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 29,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com.

SOURCE GolfTRK Franchising