Goli® Nutrition Announces Bruce Weiss as New Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned CPG executive will be joining newly appointed C-suite team to prime the brand for its next chapter of rapid growth

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition Inc. ("Goli®"), the pioneering wellness company recognized as America's #1 Apple Cider Vinegar Brand and #1 Ashwagandha Vitamin Brand¹, announces the appointment of Bruce Weiss as their new Chief Executive Officer.

Uniquely qualified to evolve the Goli business, Weiss is joined by an impressive, recently appointed, executive-level support team, including Stratis Philippis as Chief Legal Officer, and Elizabeth Carter as Chief Financial Officer. Together, they will lead the brand through accelerated growth and global innovation.

"In 2022, Goli Nutrition experienced significant growth in product innovation that would not have been possible without the right leadership team," shared Goli Co-Founder, Michael Bitensky. "We are excited and confident that our new executive leadership team will build off of the successes of the past couple years and propel the brand forward to new heights."

Bruce Weiss joins the team with a strong background in well-known consumer product goods companies, including Church & Dwight, Kraft Foods, and Coca-Cola. Weiss' diverse experience expands 30 years with an emphasis on the health and wellness industry. During his time as Vice President & Strategic Business Unit Leader at Church & Dwight, Weiss led the Health and Well-Being division working with brands such as Vitafusion and L'il Critters gummy vitamins.

"I am honored to join Goli as CEO," said Bruce Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Goli Nutrition. "The brand sits on the cutting edge of nutrition and is reshaping the wellness category, thanks to the team's remarkable vision and commitment to innovation. Goli has already become a daily part of millions of households. I see enormous potential for continued growth and look forward to helping lead Goli's purpose of making health simple."

About Goli® Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! The award-winning products can be found in more than 90,000 stores across 115 countries including the world's leading retailers: Walmart, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Kroger, Costco, Amazon and many more. To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com .

¹ Source: SPINS MULO (powered by IRI) 52 weeks ending 2/20/22.

