Goli® Nutrition Introduces New Matcha Mind Cognitive Gummies Launched Nationwide at Target

The latest Goli® Gummy is made with matcha powder and Cognizin® to help support focus and attention*

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Goli® Nutrition Inc. ("Goli®"), a pioneering wellness company renowned for creating the world's first Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, announces its new Matcha Mind Cognitive Gummies to support those who are looking to prioritize their brain health.

Goli® Nutrition Matcha Mind Cognitive Gummies (CNW Group/Goli Nutrition)

Formulated by a team of nutrition and wellness experts, Goli® Matcha Mind Cognitive Gummies combine two powerful ingredients, matcha and clinically studied Cognizin® to help support focus, cognitive health and attention. Each delicious gummy is a convenient and flavorful way to give your brain the support it needs to help with healthy brain function.

"We are thrilled to introduce Goli® Matcha Mind Cognitive Gummies, specially formulated to support brain health," said Paula Sandoval, VP of Operations, Goli® Nutrition. "The health benefits of matcha have captured the hearts and minds of consumers which is why we've created a truly unique product that harnesses the cognitive benefits of matcha powder and Cognizin®."

Featured ingredient, Cognizin® helps to support:

Brain and cognitive health*

Focus and attention*

Brain cell signaling*

Production of key neurotransmitters*

"As more people prioritize wellness and self-care, there is a heightened awareness of the impact brain health can have on daily lives," said Karen E. Todd, RD and Vice President of Global Brand Marketing from the Cognizin® team. "Cognizin® is clinically studied to support brain and cognitive health, and we are excited to partner with Goli® to make it more widely available in this innovative new product that combines best-in-class ingredients and delivery."

Now available at U.S. retailers nationwide including Target, CVS, Kroger and online at Amazon.com and Goli.com, Goli® Matcha Mind Cognitive Gummies are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, gelatin-free and kosher. Within 24 hours of launching, Goli® Matcha Mind Cognitive Gummies reached the top 20 products in their category on Amazon.com.

About Goli® Nutrition

Goli® Nutrition is a B Corp Certified, inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli® Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! The award-winning products can be found in more than 90,000 stores across 115 countries including the world's leading retailers: Walmart, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Kroger, Costco, Amazon and many more. To purchase Goli® products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Cognizin® is a registered trademark of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co Ltd.

SOURCE Goli Nutrition