Goli® Nutrition Launches Beets Cardio Gummies Across DTC Platforms

Discover the power, CoQ10, and Vitamin B12 for maximum cardiovascular health support

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition Inc., a pioneering wellness company recognized as America's #1 Apple Cider Vinegar Vitamin Brand1 and #1 Ashwagandha Vitamin Brand1, announces the much-anticipated launch of their new Beets Cardio Gummies across retailers and DTC platforms.

After a successful exclusive launch at Target, consumers can now shop Beets Cardio Gummies directly on Goli.com. These delicious gummies are made with CoQ10 to help support cardiovascular health. They also contain Vitamin B12 to support heart healthy cellular energy*, as well as Beet Root Extract, one of nature's great superfoods. Now that's a formula to be pumped about. Pretty un-beet-able if you ask us!

"Beets Cardio brings a unique purpose to our consumers and we're confident that these gummies will quickly become a fan favorite," says Deepak Agarwal, Co-Founder of Goli Nutrition Inc. "After partnering with Target for an exclusive first launch, we are thrilled to bring this healthy-heart formula to Goli consumers directly through our website."

Goli® Nutrition's Beets Cardio Gummies (60 ct.) are now available for $14.99 in stores nationwide and online at Target.com and can be purchased directly from www.goli.com.

About Goli® Nutrition
Goli® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! At the core of it all, Goli Nutrition leads with purpose, attaining B Corp Certification for their Goli for Good initiatives. To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com.

1SPINS MULO (powered by IRI) 52 weeks ending 01/01/23.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

