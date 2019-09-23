Goli Nutrition Launches World's First Apple Cider Vinegar Gummy

"For years, people have been unable to experience the health benefits of ACV because of its unpleasant taste. As a result, people either give up or reduce their intake," said Goli Nutrition Founder, Michael Bitensky. "At Goli, we are proud to have reached our goal in finding a delicious way to mask the flavor of ACV while retaining its core benefits, and currently have a patent pending on our proprietary ability to do so."

Made in the USA, in an FDA-registered, cGMP-certified, Kosher and allergen-free facility, the Goli Gummy is proud to be a Parent Tested Parent Approved award winner. Goli Gummies are 100% organic, non-GMO, vegan, Kosher and gluten-free. They do not contain any preservatives, chemicals, corn-syrup, allergens, soy, dairy, wheat, salicylates, artificial ingredients, sweeteners, flavors or colors. Unlike most other health gummies that use gelatin (animal byproduct), the Goli Gummy is made with pectin (orange peel), making it ideal for absorption of the key essential nutrients. The Goli Gummy contains the benefits of ACV, which assist with the following:

Digestion

Complexion

Weight Reduction

Body Detoxification

Heart Health

Energy Levels

In partnership with Vitamin Angels, Goli also strives to help combat childhood malnutrition, the leading cause of preventable childhood death around the world. As a result, each Goli Gummy purchase enables Vitamin Angels to provide a child in need with a 6-month supply of life-saving vitamins and minerals.

"Goli Nutrition has been a valuable partner to Vitamin Angels in our fight against childhood malnutrition," said Vitamin Angels Founder & President, Howard Schiffer. "With their support, we are able to continue giving the gift of nutrition to pregnant women and children around the world whom need it most."

Goli Gummies are available for purchase at www.goli.com .

About Goli Nutrition

Goli Nutrition is an inventive, people-focused nutrition company that is committed to providing the world with a key to sustainable wellness through proven and innovative products that are suitable for any lifestyle. Goli strives to make health simple by helping consumers reach their nutrition goals with a product that makes taking daily supplements enjoyable. As a result, Goli has developed a gummy that includes the age-old traditional benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV). The Goli Gummy is 100% organic, non-GMO, vegan, Kosher and gluten-free, containing no preservatives, chemicals, or artificial ingredients. The Goli Gummy is made in the USA at a state-of-the-art CGMP facility that is certified organic, allergen-free and Kosher. Learn more about how Goli makes wellness achievable at www.goli.com.

