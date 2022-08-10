Goli® Nutrition Named to America's Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022 List

Newsweek Recognizes Nutrition Leader's Continuing Rise in E-Commerce Space and Growing Brand Power

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli® Nutrition Inc. ("Goli®"), the pioneering wellness company recognized as America's #1 Apple Cider Vinegar Brand and #1 Ashwagandha Vitamin Brand¹, has been honored on Newsweek's list of America's Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc. — the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The Award List was announced on June 29th, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Newsweek website.

Goli was listed in the "Health Products, Food Supplements, Medical Supplies and Medication" category amongst more than 25 leading brands and retailers, and was recognized for its 'high' level of growth in the e-commerce space.

America's Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022 ranking was performed based on an evaluation consisting of objective KPIs from Sales, Traffic, and Platform Quality. In total, more than 10,000 of the largest online shops were evaluated using Statista and online databases, online directories and price comparison websites.

"We are honored that Goli.com is recognized amongst America's Fastest Growing Online Shops 2022," said Goli Co-founder, Michael Bitensky. "As we continue to introduce innovative products, our commitment to consumers remains focused on making wellness an accessible, delicious part of daily routines. Our team understands that convenience is key to helping people reach their nutrition goals and to making health simple. This is why we have made such a concerted effort to provide a seamless shopping journey on Goli.com. We are thrilled that it has resonated with consumers on a widespread, national scale."

In addition to its fast-tracking growth on its online shop, Goli Nutrition stands out for its longstanding commitment to Goli for Good, which is the brand's pledge to play a profound role in giving back and supporting the health of our planet and its inhabitants. For every order placed on goli.com, a 6-month supply of essential vitamins is donated to a child in need through its partnership with non-profit Vitamin Angels. Additionally, for every order placed on goli.com, a tree is planted on behalf of each customer through its partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, helping to provide fair wage employment to impoverished communities and global reforestation.

For more information on Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops, please visit www.newsweek.com/rankings/fastest-growing-online-shops-us-2022 . To find additional information on Goli products, please visit www.goli.com . To learn more about Goli for Good, please visit www.goli.com/pages/goli-for-good , or Eden Reforestation Projects, please visit https://www.edenprojects.org/ .

About Goli® Nutrition

Goli ® Nutrition is an inventive, people focused nutrition company committed to providing innovative products that make taking your daily supplements enjoyable. Goli Nutrition's products are formulated with quality ingredients you can pronounce and flavors your taste buds will enjoy! The award-winning products can be found in more than 90,000 stores across 115 countries including the world's leading retailers: CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Amazon and many more. To purchase Goli products or for more information, please visit www.goli.com .

About Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angels is a public health non-profit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes for the most nutritionally vulnerable groups – pregnant women, infants, and children – who are underserved by existing systems. Vitamin Angels works with over 1,200 local organizations, including governments, to reach more than 70 million women and children in 65 countries annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit: www.vitaminangels.org .

About Eden Reforestation Projects

Eden Reforestation Projects is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to provide fair wage employment to impoverished villagers as agents of global forest restoration. They work with local communities to restore forests on a massive scale, thereby creating jobs, protecting ecosystems and helping mitigate climate change. To learn more, visit www.edenprojects.org .

¹ Source: SPINS MULO (powered by IRI) 52 weeks ending 2/20/22.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Goli Nutrition