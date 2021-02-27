Goli Nutrition Pledges to Honor World NGO Day with 10x Donation to Vitamin Angels

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goli Nutrition, creators of the world's first Apple Cider Vinegar gummy and the world's most powerful Ashwagandha (ASHWA) gummy, has expanded its existing partnership with Vitamin Angels for World Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Day, donating a 5 year supply of essential vitamins to children in need for every purchase made on February 27th.

"Since inception, Goli Nutrition has been on a mission to make living a healthy lifestyle more accessible to everyone," said Goli Nutrition Co-founder, Michael Bitensky. "That mission has driven us to donate a 6 month supply of essential vitamins to Vitamin Angels for every single purchase made on Goli.com. For World NGO Day, we are taking it one step further. For every purchase made on February 27, 2021, we will donate 10x that amount, which is a 5 year supply of essential vitamins to children in need across the globe."

The alliance between Vitamin Angels and Goli Nutrition has been instrumental in Goli Nutrition's magnified global impact. "The fight against childhood malnutrition is stronger than ever before thanks to brand partners like Goli," said Vitamin Angels Founder & President, Howard Schiffer. "We are encouraged by this substantial donation, which will allow us to continue providing nutritional support for those who need it most."

For more information on Goli Nutrition's partnership with Vitamin Angels, please visit https://goli.com/pages/about-us#vitamin-angels. If you would like to purchase Goli Gummies or would like additional information on Goli products, please visit www.goli.com.

About Goli Nutrition

Goli Nutrition is an inventive, people-focused nutrition company on a mission to make health simple and provide the world with easy access to sustainable wellness. Their innovative products are non-GMO, vegan, Kosher, gluten-free and free of any preservatives, synthetic colors, chemicals, artificial ingredients and flavors. They are made in the USA, at a state-of-the-art CGMP facility. Through its partnership with Vitamin Angels, Goli combats childhood malnutrition by providing a child in need with a 6-month supply of life-changing vitamins for every bottle purchased. The award winning gummies can be found in more than 90,000 stores across 115 countries including the world's leading retailers: CVS, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Krogers, Costco, Amazon and many more. To purchase Goli Nutrition or to find additional information about the products, please visit www.goli.com.

About Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to underserved pregnant women and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2020, Vitamin Angels reached 60 million women and children in more than 70 countries, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

