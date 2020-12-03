Goli Nutrition selects Atos to power new retail experience based on edge technology

IRVING, Texas, and WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos and Goli Nutrition, an innovator in health and creator of the world's first apple cider vinegar (ACV) gummy, today announce a 5-year contract to power a new honest vending retail experience for customers. As Goli's key digital partner, Atos' end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solution will enable a new style of micro-retail consumer experience enhanced by edge computing, connected IoT vending machines and AI vision. The solution will provide Goli with valuable supply chain insight, operational and product efficiencies, and increased consumer engagement.

Atos Codex Internet of Things solution will help build, run and secure business services and data platforms for Goli's 20,000 cashless and contactless honest vending machines in various retail locations like airports and shopping malls. The first roll out of 5,000 honest vending machines will take place across the United States and Canada in December 2020 with a second world-wide phase in 2021.

To elevate customer satisfaction and engagement, the solution establishes secure network connections to a cloud-based IoT platform to empower mobile apps for an added value with customized offers, modern payment services and digital wallets, and near-me promotions, turning digital engagement into increased product sales.

"We aim to meet the consumer where they are best served with consistent, high quality health and wellness options in stores and on-the-go locations," said Michael Bitensky, Co-Founder of Goli. "In our growing partnership, Atos has empowered our manufacturing process with cutting-edge technology. Going forward they will serve as our key digital partner in this new retail experience with digital services that harness the value of IoT data at the center of our business."

Atos leverages more than 35 years of experience in the retail sector to deliver next generation shopping experiences with advances in customer experience, omnichannel and data-driven personalization. Atos is reducing costs, increasing transparency and compliance, and decarbonizing supply and delivery chains thanks to last-mile delivery and intelligent supply chain solutions.

"Atos' strong capabilities in connecting physical and digital environments across the retail value chain will propel Goli forward in becoming the number one inventive, people-focused nutrition company. We aim to enable Goli's exponential growth with a fully connected ecosystem, managing business insights from thousands of smart cabinets and building out new avenues for consumer engagement," said Karan Chetal, Vice President, Head of Strategic Engagements, Atos North America.

In February 2020, Atos and Goli announced that Atos would deliver its Predictive Maintenance-as-a-Service as part of its Codex solutions and services to improve quality control and increase uptime and capacity for Goli's automated, high tech manufacturing equipment and processes to help drive Goli's success and growth.

For more information on how Atos is helping the enterprise transform data into business results, please visit Atos Codex Internet of Things and Atos Edge Computing solutions.

To learn more about Goli Nutrition, please visit www.goli.com.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Goli Nutrition Inc.

Goli Nutrition Inc. is an inventive, people-focused nutrition company that is committed to providing the world with a key to sustainable wellness through proven and innovative products that are suitable for any lifestyle. Goli Nutrition strives to make health simple by helping consumers reach their nutrition goals with a product that makes taking daily supplements enjoyable. As a result, Goli has developed a gummy that includes the age-old traditional benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar. The Goli Gummy is non-GMO, vegan, Kosher and gluten-free, containing no artificial preservatives, chemicals, or sweeteners. The Goli Gummy is made in the USA with U.S. and globally sourced select organic ingredients, allergen-free and Kosher. Learn more about how Goli makes wellness achievable at www.goli.com.

SOURCE Atos

Related Links

https://atos.net/en/

