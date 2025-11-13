Golia Dental Rebrands as Hamden Dental Arts Under the Leadership of Dr. Nishan Halim

HAMDEN, Conn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Golia Dental, a trusted name in Hamden's dental care community for decades, has officially rebranded as Hamden Dental Arts under the leadership of Dr. Nishan Halim. The change honors the longstanding legacy of founder Dr. Robert Golia while ushering in a new era of modern, technology-driven dentistry.

Dr. Robert Golia, who cared for Hamden families for more than 30 years, built his practice on a foundation of compassion, trust, and personal attention. His retirement marks the close of a remarkable chapter in local dentistry, but his values remain at the heart of the practice. Hamden Dental Arts is committed to carrying forward Dr. Golia's philosophy of patient-first care while expanding services with the latest dental innovations.

Dr. Halim, a graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine with more than 20 years of experience, brings a patient-centered approach and a commitment to comprehensive oral health. The rebranded practice expands its offerings to include advanced cosmetic, restorative, preventive, and holistic dental services supported by the latest innovations in dental technology.

Hamden Dental Arts now provides:

Cosmetic Dentistry: Invisalign® (Gold-certified), whitening, veneers, and cosmetic bonding



Restorative Dentistry: BPA-free fillings, crowns, bridges, implant restorations, and dentures



Preventive Dentistry: Comprehensive exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and custom appliances



Full Mouth Reconstruction: Smile makeovers, CAD/CAM restorations, prosthodontics, and occlusal therapy



Holistic Dentistry: BPA-free and chemical-free treatment options aligned with whole-body wellness



Advanced Technology: CBCT scanning, AI-assisted diagnostics, digital impressions, and TMJ therapy

"I'm honored to carry forward Dr. Golia's legacy and grateful for the warm welcome from the community," said Dr. Halim. "At Hamden Dental Arts, we're blending compassionate care with state-of-the-art technology to help patients achieve healthy, confident smiles."

Located at One Hamden Center, 2319 Whitney Avenue, Suite 1C, Hamden, CT, Hamden Dental Arts is now accepting new patients. Current patients of Golia Dental will experience a seamless transition in care, while new patients are welcome to schedule appointments.

About Hamden Dental Arts

Hamden Dental Arts provides comprehensive cosmetic, restorative, preventive, and holistic dental care to the Hamden community and surrounding areas. Led by Dr. Nishan Halim, the practice combines advanced technology with a patient-first philosophy to deliver personalized treatment in a welcoming environment.

For more information, visit https://www.hamdendentalarts.com or call (203) 248-7400.

SOURCE Hamden Dental Arts