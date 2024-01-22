GOLIATH CANNONBALLS INTO TOYS, UNVEILING AN ALL-NEW EXPANSIVE CATEGORY LINEUP

The 40+-year-old market leader ventures into seven new toy categories with strategic retail alliances

RICHARDSON, TX, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Goliath , the internationally renowned, family-owned game company recognized for its popular games like Rummikub, Sequence, and Pop! the Pig, announces today the introduction of an all-new and expansive category launch into toys. Following the recent announcement of their new worldwide license and distribution agreement with Funko Games, today's move marks another pivotal moment as Goliath evolves from a leader in tabletop games to a toy industry powerhouse.

Goliath's new toy and entertainment products will roll out throughout 2024, across major categories including: Action figure role play, construction, miniatures, impulse, interactive pets, small doll, licensed plush, and more. The toys will jump-start the company's multi-year global strategy to bring quality, differentiated offerings to retail shelves and kids. The fun begins overseas this month where the products are being showcased at the upcoming Toy Fairs in London and Nuremberg.

"Since joining Goliath in 2022 we have been working on this transformation, and it's finally ready to be unleashed!" said Brian "B-Weezy" Weiss, Global Head of Toys. "We have built an incredibly talented and diverse team of leaders with years of experience navigating some of the biggest organizations within toys. We have talent from Hasbro, Mattel, Jakks, Moose, Spin Master, and MGAE. This has given us a unique and advantageous view on how to create and bring great toys to market."

Goliath's entry into toys after four decades as a leading game company was made possible by a strategic vision geared towards continual growth and meeting evolving consumer demands. The appointment of Brian Weiss in October 2022, who boasts extensive experience within the toy industry, served as a catalyst for this transformative move. His expertise and leadership skills aligned seamlessly with the mission of Goliath's powerhouse team, who recently opened an office and showroom in El Segundo, CA.

"The beauty of the toy industry is that it doesn't matter how big or small a company you are if you come out with great products, and retailers who are craving innovation and newness agree, you can grow. And grow rapidly!" said Weiss. "The initial reaction from retailers globally has been beyond positive, reinforcing our belief in our expansion strategy. We're about to explode in the toy aisle, causing a seismic impact!"

The first products to market will be publicly revealed at the London Toy Fair and include the following, with additional lines to come throughout 2024:

Jelly Blox: Jelly Blox is a patent-pending building system for toddlers and preschoolers that supports key developmental milestones through the fun of tactile, squishy, sensory play. Oh, and bonus for parents - it's totally ouch-free, so don't worry about accidentally stepping on them! Availability: Fall 2024 MSRP: $14.99 - $39.99 USD , 14.99€ to 49.99€ Age recommendation: 2+







Secret Findees: Hidden in unexpected places right under our noses are the Secret Findees. Discover who they are and where they live by mailing a letter in their magic mailbox. With each letter sent, a delivery package appears in the mailbox…out of thin air! Could there be a Secret Findee living inside? Find out in Fall 2024! Availability: Fall 2024 MSRP: $19.99 , 24.99€ Age recommendation: 6+







Tasty Tinies Bake Shop: Tasty Tinies Bake Shop is the only miniature toy line that is also delicious! Each pack includes everything you need to mix, bake, and decorate two mini cakes that kids can really eat. Choose from chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla cake flavors with even more variety across sprinkles, frosting, and cake shapes for kids to get creative. With only 25 seconds in the microwave, kids can have their cake and eat it too, all in an afternoon! Availability: Fall 2024 MSRP: $9.99 - $29.99 , 14.99 to 34.99€ Age recommendation: 6+



Since its inception, Goliath has steadily grown into a trailblazer in the world of entertainment, with a deep commitment to creating captivating and engaging experiences. Over the years, the company has consistently expanded its offerings, from traditional board games to cutting-edge interactive experiences, and now, new and original toys that will cement the company's position as a predominant player in the global toys and game industry.

To learn more about the newest product offerings, including product details and photos, entertainment, and the latest news from Goliath please visit goliathgames.com.

About Goliath Group

Goliath Group, North America's largest family owned game manufacturers, has been spreading joy to families for over 30 years. As one of the world's fastest-growing independent toy companies, Goliath is always thinking about the next move and what other players may want to join in on the fun. The products are available in over 75 countries worldwide, including the Netherlands, France, Spain, Hong Kong, and Canada.

