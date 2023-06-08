Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing Fellowship Program Welcomes Newest Fellows

, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing at St. John Fisher University is proud to announce the participants for the 2023-2024 Golisano Fellowship in Developmental Disability Nursing. The cohort is the second to participate, following the inaugural Fellowship completed in 2022.

"We have seen the impact of our Inaugural Fellows as they go on to make positive changes at their organizations and in their work, and we look forward to working with our newest Fellows this year," said Dr. Dianne Cooney Miner, founding director of the Institute.

The Institute has selected 27 Fellows with diverse backgrounds in health care leadership, clinical settings, nursing, and higher education. The Fellowship has international reach, with participants joining from the U.S., Canada, and Ireland, and immerses Fellows in learning activities involving education, health practice, policy and advocacy, knowledge translation, and leadership.

This year the Fellowship has adopted the theme of trauma-informed care, which will be woven into each area of study. Fellows will complete individualized scholarly projects which focus on their specific areas of interest including social justice issues, acute care practices, nursing education initiatives, and palliative care, to name a few.

"The education I gained through the Golisano Fellowship Program gave me more confidence to speak out on the best practices in the specialty of developmental disabilities nursing, promoting health, and supporting the well-being of the individuals we serve," said Inaugural Golisano Fellow, Ellen Eulberg, who serves as nursing Manager at University of Iowa Health Care.

The Fellowship also connects participants with mentors who are professionals with advanced knowledge in research, education, business, leadership, all with unique experiences in health care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). In addition to working with mentors, Fellows will hear from subject matter experts and guest speakers from leading universities and IDD-focused organizations.

The Golisano Fellowship in Developmental Disability Nursing is a 12-month program designed by the faculty of the Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing to develop the future of IDD nursing leadership.

The Golisano Institute for Developmental Disability Nursing focuses on transforming the quality of care for individuals with IDD through the integration of specialized IDD curriculum into nursing education. The Institute was established in 2018 through the generosity of Mr. B. Thomas Golisano and the Golisano Foundation. Learn more about the Institute and its impact at go.sjf.edu/GolisanoInstitute.

