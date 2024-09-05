GOLO LAUNCHES GOLO FOODS -- NEW LINE OF NUTRITIONALLY BALANCED FROZEN FOODS DELIVERED TO YOUR FRONT DOOR

Whether aiming for weight loss or improving overall health, GOLO Foods® meals are a nutritional powerhouse that can benefit all

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLO, the health and wellness solutions company, is introducing GOLO Foods®, a new line of healthy and delicious ready-to-heat frozen meals available for free delivery to your doorstep. Made with unprocessed, high-quality ingredients, GOLO Foods meals are nutritionally dense with the right balance of protein, carbohydrates, vegetables, and healthy fats.

GOLO will support the introduction with an integrated marketing campaign, including television and digital advertising.

Five Delicious Options, Unlimited Possibilities

GOLO Foods meals are exclusively available for purchase at www.golofoods.com. The meals come in five delicious varieties: Plant-based blend, Chicken blend, Chicken and Rice blend, Egg blend, and Beef blend.

Prices may vary based on order size and are subject to change. For full pricing details, visit the GOLO Foods shop page.

"Many meals that are marketed as healthy are not necessarily equal in quality," explained Jennifer Brooks, President of GOLO. "With GOLO Foods meals, individuals who are looking for healthier delivered meal options no longer need to settle for tasteless, processed, nutrient-poor, and costly food choices."

Good Nutrition for All

GOLO Foods meals contain a healthy combination of protein, complex carbohydrates, and fiber. The base includes white quinoa, mung beans, adzuki beans, and roasted russet potatoes. The chicken and rice blend does not contain potato. These foods are easy to digest and can provide an energy boost at any time of the day.

Even individuals taking weight loss medication, who may experience poor nutrition leading to health concerns like muscle loss, can benefit from incorporating GOLO Foods into their diet.

Meticulously Crafted to be Healthy, Delicious, and Convenient

GOLO Foods is the culmination of years of research, dedication, and commitment to developing a range of healthy, well-balanced, and delicious meals. Carefully crafted to be flavorful and nutrient-rich, these meals are easy to prepare, free from preservatives, and ideal for individuals seeking to eat more healthily, manage their weight, or improve their overall health.

All GOLO Foods meals are fully cooked and can be purchased in bundles of 5, 8, 12, or 24. Each pack contains 10 oz. single servings. The meals are shipped frozen in eco-friendly insulated packaging and are delivered in sustainable containers that can be stored in the freezer or refrigerator. Unlike many other heat-and-eat meals and meal replacement products, GOLO Foods are as versatile as they are nutritious. GOLO Foods meals contain no artificial preservatives or additives, and are gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

Making an Impact in the Community with GOLO Foods

GOLO is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities to take charge of their health and well-being. In line with this commitment, a portion of every purchase goes toward supporting charitable organizations that benefit families, children, veterans, education, and more. Learn more about GOLO's charitable giving initiatives.

About GOLO Foods:

Made with unprocessed ingredients, GOLO Foods meals are nutritionally dense and balanced meals that include the right combination of protein, carbohydrates, vegetables, and healthy fats. These frozen individual meals are available in five delicious varieties: Plant-based blend, Chicken blend, Chicken and Rice blend, Egg blend, and Beef blend. GOLO Foods meals contain no artificial preservatives or additives and are gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO.

About GOLO:

GOLO has provided health and wellness solutions since 2013 and has over 5 million customers. Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, GOLO has distribution centers in Wilmington, Delaware, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dallas, Texas. For more information on GOLO, visit www.golo.com.

