GOLO, LLC Open Label Study Shows Impressive Results in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

NEWARK, Del., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLO, LLC today announced publication of the results of an open-label study of the GOLO Diet with Release supplement at a single clinical site. The study was conducted by Dr. Robert Buynak of the Buynak Institute in Illinois and was completed by 15 subjects over a 13-week period. The study was intended to observe the effects of the GOLO weight loss program in a representative group of subjects with stable type 2 diabetes at one outpatient medical practice.

Overall weight loss averaged 7.9 lbs. (-3.8%) and BMI levels dropped by 1.3 (-3.7%). Markers of glycemic control improved with Hemoglobin A1C (-9.2%) and fasting blood glucose (-17.9) decreasing while markers of insulin resistance including insulin levels (-18.7%) and HOMA-IR (-36.6) showed substantial improvement. Favorable improvement was also noted in other laboratory results and clinical measures including cholesterol levels and inflammation.

The weight loss amongst this group is impressive because according to Dr. Buynak, treatments for type 2 diabetes are often associated with weight gain. Improvements in glycemic control and insulin resistance were the most impressive of the study. The large improvements in insulin resistance demonstrated by the GOLO Diet with the Release supplement suggest a beneficial role in other disease states including Metabolic Syndrome.

About GOLO, LLC

GOLO, LLC, is a health and wellness company that has developed an affordable weight management program to help consumers achieve healthy, sustainable weight loss and help reverse weight related health conditions, naturally. The GOLO team of researchers, doctors and pharmacists spent 9 years developing ReleaseTM and the weight loss program known as the GOLO Rescue Plan. For further information please visit www.golo.com or call 800-730-GOLO (4656)

About Dr. Robert Buynak

Dr. Robert Buynak received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Buynak is board certified in Internal Medicine.

Contact:

GOLO, LLC

Chris Lundin

630 Churchmans Road, Suite 200

Newark, Delaware 19702

194926@email4pr.com or 302-781-4260

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golo-llc-open-label-study-shows-impressive-results-in-patients-with-type-2-diabetes-300648131.html

SOURCE GOLO, LLC

Related Links

http://www.golo.com

