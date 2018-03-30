GoLookUp Announces Convictions Search Service

WILMINGTON, Del., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Even before the age of computers, each U.S. state documented the crimes committed in its territory in order to keep track of the residents and know who has a criminal past. Nowadays keeping criminal records has become much more advanced, and many of them are public records available to the public.

in order to make the search for criminal records faster and easier GoLookUp has launched a Conviction search directory for its users.

Conviction Reverse Directory on GoLookUp

Searching for convictions in public records requires going to the offices where they are held, which most people do not have the time to do. GoLookUp's advanced background check allows users to save time and find public records within minutes.

In order to find a conviction of a certain person, GoLookUp users need to type in his or her first name, last name and state of residence into the search directory. Once they do that, the directory scans billions of public records to provide them with the most accurate conviction information on the person in question.

The information found on the directory includes mugshots, arrest records, contact information and much more about the person in question. The information can help GoLookUp users find out more about a certain person's history and discover if they have a violent criminal past, are registered sex offenders and all they need in order to decide what to do in regards to their relationship.

The conviction information on GoLookUp can also be found by the reverse phone lookup directory that lets users search for criminal records based on a person's phone number.

Searching for the criminal records of people can help others find out if they have a problematic past and protect themselves and their loved ones when necessary.

