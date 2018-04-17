GoLookUp Expands Reverse Phone Lookup Service

WILMINGTON, Del., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellphones and smartphones are allowing people to communicate with one another more easily than ever and also keep in touch with their loved ones. These amazing inventions may have narrowed the distance between people, but they also came with a cost – a partial loss of privacy. Nowadays people receive phone calls from unknown and anonymous phone numbers that become a nuisance over time.

In order to allow people to discover who is the person or company behind unknown phone calls, GoLookUp has set up a nationwide Reverse Phone directory for users all across the United States.

Reverse Phone Search at GoLookUp

Every phone number in the United States is connected to a person or a company whose records are mostly public records. By retracing phone numbers back to their owners, people can find out who is calling them. The search can take a great deal of time, especially if there are several phone numbers in question, but GoLookUp's reverse directory conducts the search in a matter of minutes.

The reverse phone lookup on the website scans billions of public records and compiles a background check report about the person or company calling. The report includes the name of the person/company, their phone carrier, their full name, line type, address and much more.

The reverse phone search can help GoLookUp users find valuable information about anonymous phone numbers and also numbers of people they wish to learn more about, such as neighbors, potential love interests and more.

The reverse directory also provides information about people's past, such as their arrest records, criminal records, mugshots, sexual offenses, birth records, marriage records and much more. Such information can also be found on GoLookUp by using its reverse address directory, people search, companies' information, email lookup and other services it offers.

Receiving phone calls from unknown origins can become a nuisance over time, but GoLookUp's reverse phone lookup allows users to find valuable information about people and also companies and decide whether they should block them or not.

