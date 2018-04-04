GoLookUp Extends Its Nationwide Sex Offender Search Service

WILMINGTON, Del., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the years go by, more and more people are coming forward about the sexual abuse they went through, which allows authorities to apprehend sex offenders and register them properly. As of today, there are over 700,000 registered sex offenders nationwide and they are all obligated to register themselves every place they move to.

In order to allow people to know the whereabouts of registered sex offenders living in their area, GoLookUp has launched a nationwide Sex Offender search that allows users to do just that.

Sex Offender List on GoLookUp.com

The records of registered sex offenders are all public records that allow the people in their lives to know about their violent criminal past. Accessing such public records requires going to the offices where they are held, but GoLookUp's advanced sex offender directory allows users to find the same information from home.

The directory finds each and every sex offender living in a certain area by scanning billions of public records and compiling a detailed report about them. By typing in the zip code they wish to know more about, users can find criminal records, mugshots, arrest records and much more information about the registered sex offenders living in the zip code in question.

The search lets the website's users find out if there are any people with a violent sexual past in their surroundings, which is especially important in areas where children go to.

In addition, GoLookUp allows users to find information about a certain person instead of an entire area by conducting a reverse phone number lookup, people search and reverse address lookup.

The full background checks are provided within minutes, and they let the website's users find out everything they need about the people living in their neighborhood - for their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

