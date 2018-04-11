GoLookUp is Now Providing Users With Nationwide People Search Directory

WILMINGTON, Del., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Living in an age where information is found just a screen touch away, people can search for details about others and find out what lies in their past. However, most of the information people search for is found in social media accounts where anyone can write what they wish about themselves.

In order to provide people with accurate information about others and help them find out if they are telling lies, GoLookUp is providing users with the most comprehensive People Search directory available today.

A man scrolling on his phone

How to People Search with GoLookUp?

Searching for accurate information about people requires finding their public records that are found at different offices in each state in America. Gathering information in this manner is arduous, but GoLookUp's people search directory gathers the same information in a matter of minutes.

In order to access the information found in public records, all users have to do is enter the first name, last name and state of residence of the person they wish to know more about. Then GoLookUp scans billions of public records all across the United States and provides users with a report that includes criminal records, contact information, sexual offenses, mugshots and much more information about the person of interest.

The people search directory on GoLookUp is meant to help people keep themselves and their loved ones safe from harm that might be caused at the hands of people they do not know or think they know. In cases where a person of interest provided a false name, GoLookUp allows users to conduct a reverse phone look up for a free background check.

Finding information about people allows those they meet discover the truth about their past and protect themselves if it is necessary. GoLookUp's people search directory allows users to find all the information they need about people in their lives and decide if they should continue the relationship with them based on what they found.

For further information:

support@golookup.com

GoLookUp.com

1000 N West Street

Suite 1200

Wilmington, Delaware 19801

Toll Free: 1-877-890-2213

Related Links

GoLookUp

People Search

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5UQm1-Pvro

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golookup-is-now-providing-users-with-nationwide-people-search-directory-300628001.html

SOURCE GoLookUp

Related Links

http://golookup.com

