GoLookUp Will Now Allow Users to Search for Unclaimed Money

WILMINGTON, Del., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, people have become more aware of their financial status due to many of the banking and money services moving to apps and websites. Alongside the day-to-day financial matters, there are also long-lasting matters that people are unaware of, such as unclaimed money that is rightfully theirs.

GoLookUp's Unclaimed Money search directory will now allow users to search for money they have forgotten about in order to claim it back.

Abandoned Money in the United States

The term Abandoned Money was coined in relation to money that people essentially left behind and forgot about. As of today, there are nearly $60 billion of unclaimed and abandoned money that people all across the U.S. can claim back at any time.

The money is found in old bank accounts, pension funds, tax refunds, savings bonds and many other places across America. According to the law, the authorities that hold the unclaimed money cannot use it, meaning its rightful owners can claim it back at any time.

Searching for unclaimed money requires searching for it in public records in every state that its owners lived in, which is time-consuming. GoLookUp's unclaimed money search saves valuable time by scanning billions of public records in search of the funds and providing a report about them in a matter of minutes.

The directory requires the first name, last name and state in which the user wishes to search for the money, and after the relevant information is provided, the system conducts a background check in search of the money.

The directory also allows users to combine a people search along with the unclaimed money search in order to seek long-lost relatives and discover if they have abandoned money as well. The people search can also be conducted by a reverse phone lookup that lets the users search for their relatives, living or deceased, and find out if they are entitled to money or estates.

With nearly $60 billion in unclaimed money, many people in the U.S. are entitled to funds they are unaware of. GoLookUp's unclaimed money search lets users find money they are entitled to and claim it back at any time.

