GoLookUp Will Now Provide Users With a Comprehensive Reverse Phone Search Service

WILMINGTON, Del., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting new people is easier now more than ever, and many use dating apps, social media accounts and other online services to expand their social circle. The internet provides a great opportunity to meet people, but it can also hold threats in such encounters. Meeting people online and also in person can be a means for them to commit fraud or even hurt others for whatever reason it may be.

An illustration of a hand holding a phone with an incoming call

In order to prevent fraud, mental harm or even bodily harm, GoLookUp is providing users with an advanced Reverse Phone Lookup service that allows them to discover important information about others.

Providing Accurate Information Based on Phone Numbers

The only accurate information about people is found in public records held by different authorities across the United States. The public records include contact information, criminal records, mugshots, birth records, records about unclaimed money and much more, and people can access them after filing the proper forms.

In order to allow people to find accurate information about people, GoLookUp provides users with a reverse phone lookup for known and unknown numbers.

After users type in the phone number in question, the people search directory scans billions of public records and provides a detailed report about the person or even company behind the phone number. The report includes contact information, the origin of the phone number, the full name of the person calling, arrest records, sexual offences records and much more.

The people search directory essentially conducts a background check that lets users find out if the person who is calling them has a violent criminal past and whether they should avoid certain people.

Meeting people in the 21st century is easy, but there is no guarantee that they are telling the truth about themselves. In order to allow users to find accurate information about people or even companies whose number they have, GoLookUp has set up a reverse phone directory that scans public records and creates a report about them.

For further information:

support@golookup.com

GoLookup.com

1000 N West Street

Suite 1200

Wilmington, Delaware 19801

Toll Free: 1-877-890-2213

Related Links

GoLookUp

Reverse phone lookup

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNQNq-6nv_k

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golookup-will-now-provide-users-with-a-comprehensive-reverse-phone-search-service-300620441.html

SOURCE GoLookUp

Related Links

https://golookup.com/

