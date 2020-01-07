Golub & Company Announces Key Executive Promotions & Expanded Investment Committee

Goldman has been with Golub & Company for 25 years and has spearheaded the acquisition and financing for a wide variety of the firm's U.S investment activities. Patinkin, a third-generation family member, joined the company four years ago and has played key roles working with Limited Partners in raising new funds and sourcing investment opportunities, having led the firm's expansion into Denver last year. Golub is now sponsoring two development projects in Denver and is committed to the community for the long term with over $1 billion of real estate to develop.

"Alongside our partners, we have made the strategic decision to focus on new, growth-oriented markets in order to diversify our investments," said Michael Newman. "Our experience in Denver provides a solid road map and we consider ourselves very fortunate to have such high-quality partners to work with. Having Michael and Josh join our Investment Committee provides thoughtful additional perspective and structure as we look to invest our capital and our partner's capital to create value in new places."

As the company enters a new decade and its 60th year in business, Golub & Company is in the process of identifying opportunities in Southeastern U.S. cities, many of which are attracting significant in-migration and job growth and feature strong real estate fundamentals.

About Golub & Company

Since 1960, Golub & Company has built a strong reputation as a trusted co-investor and developer, and, together with its affiliates, has owned, leased or managed more than 50 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use and multifamily real estate properties valued in excess of $10 billion. Golub is headquartered in Chicago with a regional office in Denver and an affiliate company based in Warsaw Poland, where Golub has been active for 30 years. Access more information by visiting www.golubandcompany.com.

