Golub & Company Opens Denver Office, Expands Presence Through Western U.S.

"We've seen tremendous growth across the Rocky Mountains and areas west over the past two decades and believe the fundamentals will stay strong long-term," said Michael Newman, principal, president and CEO of Golub & Company. "Establishing an on-the-ground presence in Denver will allow us to acquire and operate both value-add opportunities and core-plus properties that will expand our portfolio in the Western Region."

Golub & Company owns and manages a robust portfolio of office and residential properties across the U.S. and in Central Europe. In Colorado, Golub is part of the joint venture that owns One Aspen, a residential townhome development. The firm entered the Colorado real estate market in the late 1980s, and past investments include properties in Denver and Snowmass. Golub also is involved in developments in Arizona and in the California Bay Area, including the Park Tower at Transbay, which was recently leased by social media giant Facebook in a landmark deal.

Golub is committed to bettering the communities in which it works through thoughtful investment, and has been recently honored with the Chicago Architecture Foundation's Corporate Award, Loyola University's Illinois Family Business of the Year, and the San Francisco Business Times' "Deal of the Year."

"I'm pleased to be setting down roots for Golub & Company in Denver and excited to become immersed in its local real estate community," said Laura Newman. "Denver is a vibrant and thriving city, and the ideal place from which to continue to grow our business across the west."

Laura Newman previously held roles in Golub & Company's Commercial Leasing group and on its Portfolio Management Team, focusing on the execution of capital projects, major renovations, large tenant improvement projects and energy initiatives. She and the to-be-hired senior executive will be charged with generating new investment opportunities and cultivating related business relationships.

