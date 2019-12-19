Golub & Company Signs Schoenberg Finkel Newman & Rosenberg to Full-Floor Lease at The 300

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub & Company today announced that Chicago law firm Schoenberg Finkel Newman & Rosenberg, LLC. (SFNR) has signed a 15,460-square-foot, long-term lease at The 300, located at 300 S. Wacker Ave in downtown Chicago. With its lease commencing in September 2020, SFNR will be moving its headquarters from 222 South Riverside and will occupy the entire 15th floor of the building. SFNR was founded in 1946 and is a full-service law firm with an emphasis on representing businesses and entrepreneurs, locally and nationally, from start-ups to publicly traded companies.

Golub's Deborah Frank, senior vice president, and Sandy Macaluso, vice president, represented Golub & Company, and Tony Karmin and Corby Marx of Colliers International represented SFNR.

"We are pleased to welcome Schoenberg Finkel Newman & Rosenberg, a company deeply rooted in Chicago, to the vibrant tenant community at The 300," said Frank. "It has been exciting to see how the boutique, hospitality environment and best-in-class office amenities have resonated with both current and prospective tenants."

In 2018 Golub & Company completed a multimillion-dollar redevelopment of The 300, including a new lobby and two-floor, indoor-outdoor amenity area with updated food service, fitness center and conferencing facilities. The 536,000-square-foot property features unobstructed 360-degree views of downtown Chicago and offers smaller floorplates that allow small to mid-size companies to occupy full floors. The 300 is located directly on the Chicago River in the burgeoning South Wacker submarket that has been the center of major investment and redevelopment in recent years. Golub & Company acquired the building in 2017.

"We are looking forward to moving our offices to The 300," said Adam Glazer, managing partner, SFNR. "The amenities and top-level building services will provide a productive and modern work environment for our employees and enable us to capitalize on the building's stature and location to attract and retain top talent while continuing to deliver exceptional client service."

For more information, visit www.the300awakening.com.

About Golub & Company:

Since its founding nearly 60 years ago, with three generations of professionals working in the business, Golub & Company has built a strong reputation as a trusted co-investor and developer with its many institutional and private capital partners. It's a reputation based on track record; Golub and its affiliates have owned, leased or managed more than 50 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use and multifamily real estate properties, including 45,000 residential units, valued in excess of $10 billion located across the United States and internationally. Access more information by visiting www.golubandcompany.com.

About SFNR:

As trusted counselors to local, national and global clients since 1946, SFNR has a reputation for providing sound, practical and effective legal advice. The Firm's track record of developing and maintaining relationships with clients that last for decades demonstrates SFNR's business-focused approach to the practice of law. SFNR services its diverse client interests with a team of highly skilled, experienced attorneys working smartly and efficiently. Delivering preeminent legal counsel remains the Firm's hallmark and commitment. For more information, visit www.SFNR.com.

INFO: Patricia True-Agos, Akrete

773.758.5044

Patricia@akrete.com

SOURCE Golub & Company

Related Links

www.golubandcompany.com

