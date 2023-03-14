Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Provides an Update on Recent Bank Failures

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital BDC, Inc., a business development company (NASDAQ: GBDC, www.golubcapitalbdc.com), today published a letter summarizing key findings from Golub Capital's work to date to assess GBDC's potential risk exposures related to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") and Signature Bank ("SBNY"). In short, Golub Capital believes GBDC and its investment adviser are in a strong capital and liquidity position, and, based on such work to date, Golub Capital has not identified material problems or risks related to the SVB and SBNY failures. The full letter is available here.

SOURCE Golub Capital BDC, Inc.