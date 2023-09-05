Golub Capital Deepens Commitment to Korean Investors

News provided by

Golub Capital LLC

05 Sep, 2023, 17:00 ET

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital today announced that Sean Chung has joined as a Managing Director and will be based in the Firm's Seoul office, further expanding the Korea-focused team.

The Korea-focused team will now include:

  • Sean Chung, Managing Director, Korea. Prior to Golub Capital, Sean held positions as Managing Partner at OSR Holdings and Head of Global Alternative Investment Team at Shinhan Investment.
     
  • Anthony Yum, Managing Director in the Business Development group based in New York, will continue to focus on managing existing and new client relationships in Korea for the Firm. Prior to Golub Capital, Anthony was a Managing Director at Shinhan Investment America.
     
  • BoMee Chu, Managing Director and Co-Head of the Product Specialist team, based in New York. Prior to Golub Capital, BoMee worked at Antares Capital and J.P. Morgan.

"Over the past 7 years, we have built strategic relationships with Korean institutional investors, as LPs continue to diversify their portfolios with resilient private credit strategies," said David Golub, President of Golub Capital. "We are excited about how our exceptionally talented Korea-focused team, now including Sean, will enable us to further expand and deepen our relationships with Korean investors."

Sean Chung, Managing Director, Korea at Golub Capital added, "I am delighted to be joining a market leader like Golub Capital. Having partnered with the Firm over the years, becoming part of this growing team was a natural next step."

This latest news builds on the Firm's commitment to the Korean market and its recently expanded strategic partnership with the Korea Investment Corporation ("KIC").

KIC CEO Mr. Seoungho Jin said, "We welcome Golub Capital's expansion in Korea. Golub Capital's growing business and presence in Korea will contribute to the more dynamic growth of the Korean finance industry and its institutional investors. With its continued commitment to the Korean market, we are pleased to further strengthen our established partnership going forward."

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of July 1, 2023, Golub Capital had over 825 employees and over $60 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com

Media Contact

[email protected] 

SOURCE Golub Capital LLC

Also from this source

Golub Capital Deepens Commitment to Korean Investors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.