Golub Capital Expands Commitment to U.S. Offshore Investors and Latin America with Strategic Hire

News provided by

Golub Capital

25 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital today announced that Karim Salazar Antoni has joined the Firm as a Director based in Miami. In his new role, he will be dedicated to serving the U.S. offshore market alongside institutional and private wealth investors in Latin America.

"As we continue to expand our U.S. offshore private wealth offering and our investor base, Karim's deep market expertise will further bolster our Latin American presence and help accelerate our reach in this key region," said Craig Benton, Senior Managing Director, Head of the Investor Partners Group at Golub Capital.

Karim brings over 30 years of U.S. offshore and retail investment experience in Latin America, having held previous positions as Director, Offshore Wealth at Lazard Asset Management and Director at BlackRock where he served as Relationship Manager within their Latin America offshore retail team.

"Golub Capital has a leading market reputation and has long been at the forefront of the private credit space in Latin America," added Karim Salazar Antoni, Director, Private Wealth Americas at Golub Capital. "I am thrilled to be part of the next phase of growth for the Firm in Miami as we seek to meet the increasing demand from institutional investors and wealth advisors for premium private credit strategies."

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of July 1, 2023, Golub Capital had over 825 employees and over $60 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com

Media Contact
[email protected]  

SOURCE Golub Capital

Also from this source

Golub Capital Expands Commitment to U.S. Offshore Investors and Latin America with Strategic Hire

Golub Capital Leads $3.4 Billion Unitranche Facility for Hyland Software

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.