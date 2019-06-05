Golub Capital Provides Vector Capital Growth Financing to Support CloudSense Expansion

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital announced that it recently provided growth financing to CloudSense, a leading provider of sales and delivery software solutions, in support of Vector Capital. Golub Capital served as Administrative Agent and Lead Arranger. This credit facility will provide CloudSense with a flexible financing solution designed to accelerate its rapid global growth and product innovation.

CloudSense's rise is rooted in helping leading brands transform for digital. CloudSense's end-to-end sales and delivery platform, comprising Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Digital Commerce, is trusted across multiple industries to supercharge the world's leading CRM, Salesforce. CloudSense empowers enterprises to unlock higher revenues through unprecedented commercial innovation, increased efficiency and ongoing customer success. The London-headquartered company was founded in 2009 and has since grown to more than 300 people in 11 offices around the world.

"CloudSense is a recognized leader in its space, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to partner with both CloudSense and Vector Capital," said Troy Oder, Managing Director on Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending team. "By working closely with Vector and the CloudSense team, we were able to create a flexible recurring revenue loan designed to support the continued expansion of the platform. We were also able to meet CloudSense's currency requirements by providing financing in its local currency."

"Golub Capital provided a compelling, scalable local-currency solution tailored to provide CloudSense with the flexibility to make significant investments in growth," said Tom Smith, Vice President at Vector Capital. "Golub's skill and confidence in navigating international transactions is important to Vector as we seek to capitalize on opportunities outside of the U.S. market. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Golub team."

About Golub Capital Middle Market Lending

Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending group provides financing for middle market, private equity-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $600 million and is an arranger of credit facilities up to $1 billion. Golub Capital's award-winning team specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to U.S. middle market companies backed by private equity sponsors.

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning private debt platform with over $30 billion of capital under management. The Middle Market Lending team has particular domain expertise in select industries, including software, technology services, healthcare, consumer and restaurant and retail. The firm's credit expertise also forms the foundation of its Late Stage Lending business and its Broadly Syndicated Loan investment program. Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from its private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded in 1994, Golub Capital today has over 400 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com .

About CloudSense

CloudSense's smart selling and delivery platform is built to handle complex sales and services in the digital world. With CloudSense, enterprises supercharge Salesforce to unlock higher revenues, commercial innovation, increased efficiency and ongoing customer success. To learn more, visit www.cloudsense.com .

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. With more than $4 billion of capital under management, Vector actively partners with management teams to devise and execute new financial and business strategies that materially improve the competitive standing of businesses and enhance value for employees, customers, and all stakeholders. For more information, visit http://www.vectorcapital.com .

