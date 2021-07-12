Golub Capital Sets New Record For Deal Activity In Q2 2021

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital today announced record originations in the second quarter of 2021, signing up over $9 billion in retained and syndicated commitments and completing over 95 new and add-on transactions. Originations in the quarter were 30% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020, the Firm's previous record quarter.

"Golub Capital is firing on all cylinders in this post-Covid period, reflecting the power and the resilience of our award-winning, market-leading sponsor finance business," said David Golub, President of Golub Capital.

Second quarter financings ranged in size from $10 million to in excess of $2 billion and included both syndicated and buy-and-hold unitranche transactions.

"Our ability to complete over 95 transactions this quarter is a testament to the deep relationships we have with leading sponsors, the expertise and discipline of our team and the reliable, distinctive and compelling financing options we offer borrowers," said Greg Cashman, Head of Direct Lending at Golub Capital.

With this high level of second quarter activity, Golub Capital also announced its capital under management now exceeds $40 billion.1

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $40 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. The Firm's Direct Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $700 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $2 billion.

Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 550 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

1 Capital under management is a gross measure of assets that includes invested capital, including leverage, as of July 1, 2021.

