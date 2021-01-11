Golub Capital Sets New Records for Deal Activity in Q4 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golub Capital announces record deal activity in the fourth quarter of 2020, originating over $7 billion in retained and syndicated commitments and closing 70 new and add-on transactions.

"Our Q4 activity highlights the power of the Golub Capital platform," said Andy Steuerman, Golub Capital's Head of Middle Market Lending and Late Stage Lending. "We've proven our reliability, with over 1,600 deals under our belt to date. And with more than $45 billion of investment firepower1 available—a record for us—we're ready to keep helping our partners win."

The quarter capped a strong year for Golub Capital, in which the firm closed over 150 new and add-on transactions that ranged from buy-and-hold solutions below $10 million to two record-breaking $2 billion syndicated unitranche facilities. Golub Capital was a lead arranger in over 90% of its 2020 origination volume. And, for the 8th year in a row, over 80% of Golub Capital's origination volume came from private equity sponsors that had previously completed a transaction with Golub Capital.

"Our 2020 numbers speak for themselves," said Greg Cashman, Senior Managing Director at Golub Capital. "We appreciate the level of confidence our sponsor partners continue to place in us, and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2021."

About Golub Capital Middle Market Lending

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $35 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital's Middle Market Lending group provides buy-and-hold financing for sponsor-backed transactions with hold positions of up to $700 million and arranges syndicated credit facilities up to $2 billion. The team specializes in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to middle market companies.

Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from its private equity sponsor clients and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 500 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

1 Investment firepower is a gross measure of assets that includes invested and available capital, including leverage, as of January 1, 2021.

