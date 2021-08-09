GOM Mix Pro, a Video Editing Software Offers Limited Time Price on Lifetime License

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever wanted to create a special video about your daily life?



Perhaps an anniversary, workout, celebration, birthday, Mukbang, travel, online class, or a wedding video. But did not have the courage to use Video Editing Software?



GOM Mix Pro ?

GOM Mix Pro is an all-around video editor both for professional and amateur users who want to achieve quality video editing since it offers a user-friendly interface suitable for all audiences.



User-Friendly Interface and Excellent Features

The interface is newbie-friendly also easy to learn. After getting used to the interface, you won't receive any more hand-holding, but you don't actually need to, since all of the UI is self-explanatory.



If you regularly upload video content to YouTube or any other platform, you should definitely use this program. Import videos in different file formats, edit videos in a simple few clicks, add text, subtitles, images, or audio into the video, create professional videos with over 100 filters and more than 20 transition effects.



Also, you can check the real-time video editing process status on the preview screen. This editing program offers lots of features and one of the best features is that encoded videos can be uploaded directly to Social Media without a hassle.



Features

- Adjustable video speed (0.5x - 4.0x)

- Audio and sound effects

- Colorful Image filters, themes, and templates

- Detailed rotation and cropping settings

- 10+ supported languages



Creative, Professional and Affordable Editing

What sets GOM Mix Pro apart from other video editing software is the combination of features, easy-to-use interface, and budget-friendly cost. It's an affordable, winning combo and the YouTuber Pack makes GOM Mix Pro an absolute must-have for both professional and newbie video editors.



GOM&Company offers special deal for August, a 70% discount on GOM Mix Pro. You can get endless features only for 15.99$ Now!

To learn more or try GOM Mix Pro for FREE click here .



Company info:

GOM & Company, which becomes 20th anniversary in 2019, is developing and investing in new media technology such as 360-degree VR, gesture control, etc. and filing patent applications related to the various media. We lead the way as a specialized media company that provides users with a fun and useful technologies through user-centered technologies.



* GOM Software: GOM Player Plus, GOM Mix pro, GOM Cam, GOM Audio, GOM Encoder etc.



#GOM Mix Pro #video editing software #YouTuber #video creator #free video editor

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GOM & Company