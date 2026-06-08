Available exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide, MacroSquares combine real ingredients and balanced nutrition into snack bars worth savoring

VIOLA, Wis., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoMacro introduces MacroSquares, the brand's first snack bar line since the company's start in 2004. The mother-daughter-founded brand behind the MacroBar has launched an entirely new bar concept, crafted for the growing number of consumers seeking both balanced nutrition and an elevated snacking experience. MacroSquares combine real ingredients and layered textures, transforming everyday in-between moments into invitations to pause and reset.

GoMacro® Launches MacroSquares™: A New Bar Format with Layered Textures and a Half-Dipped Finish

Launching exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide, MacroSquares will debut in four flavors that balance familiar comfort with more elevated combinations: Peanut Butter Chocolate + Sea Salt, Caramel Almond + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Nuts + Sea Salt, and Berry White Chocolate + Sea Salt. Broader retail and direct-to-consumer availability will follow later this year.

Each MacroSquare combines a wholesome mix of crunchy, visible nuts, nutritious pumpkin seeds, and smooth nut butters, dipped diagonally in chocolate or caramel, and finished with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for a layered texture that evolves with every bite. With 200-220 calories and 7-8 grams of protein per bar, MacroSquares are designed to deliver a steady lift in a smaller, more snackable format. Like all GoMacro products, MacroSquares are made with the brand's standout, signature standards and are Certified Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, and C.L.E.A.N®.

"GoMacro has spent more than 20 years proving that real ingredients and delicious taste aren't a trade-off," said Jola Sonkin, co-founder of GoMacro. "MacroSquares are a thoughtful, satisfying, and genuinely distinct solution to a growing consumer desire for snacks that feel more intentional, engaging, and worth slowing down for."

The innovation process for the MacroSquares was deliberate in its goal and rigor. The R&D team spent three years in development, trialing more than seven dip designs, and building a custom production process distinct from its existing portfolio. Consumer panels were embedded in every stage, challenging the team to design something not just nutritionally sound, but functionally differentiated.

When energy dips, which experts say happens between 1-3pm, and stress spikes, people are increasingly seeking small rituals that help them reset both mentally and physically. MacroSquares were designed for exactly that kind of in-between moment. From the diagonal dip finish to the visible nuts, seeds, and fruit, every detail is designed to deliver a satisfying, layered experience that feels intentional and grounding. Whether enjoyed between meetings, as a last-minute carpool line snack, or a grounding post-lunch treat, MacroSquares transform an in-between moment into a mini respite from the rush.

"We have a close relationship with our consumers, and we started to hear a clear need for a new GoMacro product for the afternoon snack occasion – something that engages their senses and is deeply satisfying," said Jonathan Scearcy, Senior Director of Innovation at GoMacro. "With MacroSquares, we're meeting that need while still honoring what people have always loved about GoMacro - the thought and care that goes into how we select our ingredients, make our food, and the balanced nutrition we provide."

For the launch campaign, GoMacro partnered with design studio Pearlfisher on creative centered around the tagline "Good From Every Angle," a concept created to highlight MacroSquares' layered textures, distinctive square shape, and visible ingredients. The campaign reflects the idea that the product delivers from every perspective: taste, nutrition and ingredient integrity, sourcing, sustainability, and design.

For more than 20 years, GoMacro has remained committed to organic ingredients, balanced nutrition, and values-driven sourcing. MacroSquares represent the next evolution of that philosophy: a new format designed to meet changing consumer snacking habits without compromising the ingredient standards the brand is known for. Each bar is $2.49 SRP, and consumers can learn more at gomacro.com or follow the brand on Instagram at @gomacro.

About GoMacro

GoMacro is a family-owned nutrition bar company founded in 2004 by mother-daughter duo Amelia Kirchoff and Jola Sonkin. Born on a family farm in Viola, Wisconsin, the original MacroBar recipe was created by Amelia in her home kitchen after adopting a macrobiotic, plant-based diet during her battle with breast cancer. What began as a small family-led operation has grown into a widely recognized national brand rooted in intentional, balanced living. Known for its flagship MacroBar line as well as their Mini and Kids formats, GoMacro is committed to crafting products that nourish both people and planet with high-quality ingredients backed by transparent sourcing. All GoMacro products are certified Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, and C.L.E.A.N. Additionally, GoMacro's primary manufacturing facility uses 100% renewable energy and is 100% carbon neutral, and all packaging is 100% recyclable or compostable. GoMacro is now available in 30,000+ retail doors nationwide – and in an industry driven by fleeting trends and flashy formulas, it has stayed true to what matters most: real ingredients, genuine nourishment, and values that don't change with the season. Follow along at @gomacro and learn more at gomacro.com.

FAQ

What are GoMacro MacroSquares? A new snack bar format from GoMacro — square-shaped, texture-forward, and designed for the afternoon snacking moment. Each MacroSquare bar combines crunchy, visible nuts, smooth nut butters, and nutritious seeds, finished with a chocolate or caramel dip and a sprinkle of sea salt.

What MacroSquare flavors are available at launch? Peanut Butter Chocolate + Sea Salt, Caramel Almond + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Nuts + Sea Salt, and Berry White Chocolate + Sea Salt.

What are the nutritional highlights of MacroSquares? 200-220 calories, 7-8g protein, and 5-7g of sugar per bar, with healthy fats and a clean, balanced profile.

What certifications do MacroSquares carry? Certified Organic, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Non-GMO, and C.L.E.A.N.®

How are MacroSquares different from the GoMacro MacroBar? MacroBars are designed for sustained energy — a meal companion or pre/post-workout bar. MacroSquares are built for the afternoon moment: a smaller format, lower calorie, more sensory experience, with a texture and finish that's entirely new to the category.

Why is it a square? Every other bar in the category is a rectangle. The square format was developed iteratively with consumers who challenged GoMacro to create something visually and experientially distinct. The shape, the diagonal dip, and the visible inclusions all came from that process.

How long did it take to develop MacroSquares? Three years, with a custom production process and consumer testing embedded at every stage of development.

Where are MacroSquares available? Exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide beginning June 8, 2026. Broader retail and DTC availability to follow later this year.

What is the SRP for MacroSquares? $2.49 per bar.

How should MacroSquares be stored? In a cool, dry area.

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SOURCE GoMacro