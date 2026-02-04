NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomboc.AI, a leader in AI Code Security Assistants (ACSA), today announced accelerating adoption across both its Community Edition and enterprise customers, driven by a clear market shift away from alert-driven security tools toward deterministic, code-level remediation.

Unlike traditional CSPM and IaC scanners that stop at findings, Gomboc is the only ACSA platform delivering 100% accurate, deterministic fixes, automatically converting cloud and Infrastructure-as-Code risks into verified, merge-ready code changes that integrate directly into developer workflows.

Community Adoption Shows Fixes Beat Findings

In Q4 alone, Gomboc's Community Edition surpassed 1,180 downloads in under 30 days, signaling strong demand from platform engineers and DevOps teams looking to reduce remediation overhead without adding tickets or dashboards.

Early usage data shows sustained, repeat engagement:

3,400+ IaC repositories analyzed, primarily Terraform

18,000+ policy findings evaluated

8,200+ issues automatically remediated with merge-ready fixes

~72% of detected issues resolved automatically without manual rewrite

Hundreds of engineers running repeat scans, indicating ongoing use beyond initial trials

Rather than triaging alerts, engineers consistently reviewed pull requests generated by Gomboc, validating fixes in code instead of managing security backlogs.

"Engineers don't need more findings. They need fixes they can trust," said Ian Amit, CEO and Co-Founder of Gomboc. "The Community Edition validated what we believed from day one. When remediation fits naturally into engineering workflows, teams fix more issues with the same headcount."

Upwork Eliminates IaC Security Debt Across Hundreds of Repositories

Enterprise adoption mirrors this pattern at scale.

At Upwork, the world's human and AI-powered work marketplace, infrastructure teams used Gomboc to remediate misconfigurations across 250+ Terraform repositories in their first month.

Results included:

125–200 engineering hours reclaimed per month

Remediation time per repository cut from 45–60 minutes to under 20 minutes

336 Terraform codebases standardized under consistent policy enforcement

under consistent policy enforcement Security fixes delivered automatically as pull requests, aligned with internal policies

Instead of interpreting scanner alerts and writing patches manually, engineers reviewed deterministic fixes generated by Gomboc and merged them directly into production workflows.

"Gomboc eliminated weeks of manual remediation across our Terraform repositories," said Shawn Chakravarty, Senior Director of Active Defense at Upwork and a SANS Certified Instructor. "That shift from reviewing alerts to reviewing fixes saved significant time while improving consistency and security."

From Tickets to Deterministic Outcomes

Other enterprise customers, including C&S Wholesale Grocers, have adopted Gomboc to move away from ticket-driven cleanup toward automated, policy-enforced remediation in Git. Across deployments, a consistent theme has emerged: detection is no longer the bottleneck, manual remediation is.

By replacing alerts with deterministic fixes, Gomboc enables to enforce policies directly in code while returning measurable time back to engineering organizations.

This shift is also reflected in user feedback across G2 and community forums.

"Gomboc.AI has accurate fixes, not just alerts," wrote one enterprise user. "It integrates cleanly into developer workflows and significantly reduces remediation backlog."

Another platform engineer noted, "Its deterministic approach produces predictable, auditable, production-ready changes, which sets it apart from generative AI tools."

ACSA Executed All the Way Through Code

Gomboc defines AI Code Security Assistants as more than tools that suggest changes or flag issues. Security assistance, the company argues, is only complete when risk is removed from code.

"We are ACSA, executed all the way through code," said Amit. "If findings don't turn into verified fixes, assessment hasn't happened. Gomboc closes that gap by making remediation automatic, deterministic, and auditable at scale."

Looking Ahead

As AI-generated infrastructure accelerates, Gomboc plans to expand the application of its automated fix generation engine to over 35 languages, ensuring that developers are supported with deterministic fixes for AI-generated code in their language and cloud environment. The Gomboc fix engine, powered by our newly released Open Remediation Language (ORL), also delivers new capabilities that support new use cases such as Terraform drift remediation.

"The pace of infrastructure change isn't slowing down," Amit added. "Security has to move at the speed of code. The teams that win next year will be the ones that stop managing alerts and start fixing problems automatically."

About Gomboc.AI

Gomboc.AI is a leader in AI Code Security Assistants (ACSA) and the only platform delivering 100% accurate, deterministic fixes. Built for DevOps and platform teams, Gomboc automatically converts cloud and Infrastructure-as-Code risks into safe, merge-ready code changes that scale across modern engineering environments without slowing delivery. For more information, please visit https://www.gomboc.ai/

Media Contact – Sonia Awan

OutBloom PR – [email protected]

SOURCE Gomboc AI