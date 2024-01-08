Gomez Trial Attorneys announces the addition of Trial Attorney Ben Anderson

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben began his career as a plaintiff attorney, working on various catastrophic injury cases and helping recover millions for clients. He has worked on matters including auto accidents, police brutality, and products liability cases which allowed him to travel to Osaka, Japan to take depositions of engineers in a wrongful death suit. This began his career as a trial attorney. 

Ben wanted to gain more trial experience, so he switched sides and became an in-house trial attorney for the largest insurance company, where he worked for 11 years. While there, he handled all types of cases and conducted numerous jury trials involving car accidents, motorcycles, pedestrians, dog bites, trip and falls, and a wrongful death case that arose from a publicized murder. Ben further sharpened his skills when handling cases for the Special Investigations Unit, a unit devoted to investigating cases of potential fraud. He didn't just learn the defense techniques; he also taught them. Ben's trial success led to him being a Co-Chair and instructor of an in-house trial skills program hosted annually and included dozens of attorneys from 8 west coast offices. The program ultimately led to an expansion nationwide where Ben participated on a committee to develop the file materials. Ben then helped launch the program across the country so all 38 litigation offices could continue to enhance their trial skills.

Ben's trial experience earned him membership into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), the premier invitation-only organization committed to preserving one's right to a civil jury trial and doing so with the highest levels of professionalism, civility, and integrity. A person's background is robustly investigated to ensure the requisite number of jury trials has been completed and the person meets the strict criteria. Ben is a member of the San Diego chapter.

Ben also went through the teacher training curriculum in San Francisco to become an instructor with the National Institute of Trial Advocacy (NITA), which is an elite institution for teaching trial skills to attorneys seeking to enhance their practice. Ben enjoys volunteering his time for NITA and believes that teaching is learning twice.

Ben's passion for trial aligns with the firm's core value of trying cases to juries. He brings his knowledge and experience from the defense to help clients through the litigation process and trial. He thoroughly enjoys representing clients and passionately fights for what is right.

"As an ABOTA colleague and one of the most active and respected trial lawyers in California, Ben brings immediate value to our trial teams and clients. His years of work for insurance companies and his considerable trial experience combine to make him an invaluable asset to us and our cases. I am beyond excited that he has decided to join GTA and the work that we do every day." – Attorney John Gomez | Founder

Gomez Trial Attorneys is one of California's leading plaintiffs trial firms with the resources, experience, and knowledge to take on the biggest defendants and most challenging personal injury and employment cases.   For more information visit www.GetGomez.com or call 833-Get-Gomez.

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys

