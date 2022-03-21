Gomez Trial Attorneys announces the addition of Trial Attorney Sam Lynn to our San Diego office.

Mr. Lynn attended the University of Maryland on a full scholarship, earning a bachelor's degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice in 2003, and the Columbus School of Law in Washington for his Juris Doctorate in 2007.

In addition to his considerable legal accomplishments, Mr. Lynn's more precocious achievements extend to the field of biology. When just 17 years old, Mr. Lynn cloned and sequenced a previously undiscovered virus while working as a research scientist at the USDA. Then, at age 19, while studying at the University of Maryland, he was handpicked to participate in a three-week research project in Australia, where he studied sea cucumbers in Great Barrier Reef.

Mr. Lynn is a proud husband and father and fan of the outdoors. When not in the office, he enjoys traveling, hiking, camping and whitewater rafting. Mr. Lynn also spent much of his childhood in Germany, and speaks the language fluently as a result.

Sam will focus his work on representing people and families that have suffered catastrophic harm because of the conduct of others.

