GOMEZ TRIAL ATTORNEYS OBTAINS A $8.4 MILLION VERDICT

SAN DIEGO SUPERIOR COURT JURY AWARDS SAN DIEGO MAN $8.4 MILLION IN HIS LAWSUIT AGAINST A CALIFORNIA VETERANS HOME AFTER SUFFERING MAJOR INJURIES AND DEVELOPING CHRONIC REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME FROM A SLIP AND FALL INCIDENT ON THE PROPERTY

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A San Diego Superior Court jury has returned an $8.4 million verdict in favor of a 66 year-old man who tripped and fell at the State of California's veterans home located at 700 E. Naples Court in Chula Vista. On April 4, 2019, the man visited the home with a therapy dog to provide care to residents housed there. After completing that work, the man and his dog walked outside and headed toward a field on the property for the dog to relieve itself. On the way, the man tripped over an unusual second curb built on top of an existing curb. The second curb is pictured below: