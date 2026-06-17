GoMo Health and Dentistry.One Partner to Connect Oral Health to Whole-Person Care

Starting with Medicaid members living with diabetes, the partnership embeds AI-powered oral health screening into the GoMo Health digital engagement platform, with plans to expand to maternal health and beyond.

METUCHEN, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoMo Health, a leading digital patient engagement company, and Dentistry.One, a virtual-first oral health platform, today announced a strategic partnership to further integrate oral health into the behaviorally-based chronic disease management programs GoMo Health creates and delivers to health plan members.

With Dentistry.One's AI-powered SmileScan®, Medicaid members can catch oral health issues early, including tartar buildup, gum disease, and alignment problems, before they become more serious.

Research links poor oral health to more than 60 chronic disease conditions, yet dental care remains one of the most persistently siloed components of whole-person care. This partnership addresses that gap directly. Dentistry.One's SmileScan®, an AI-powered oral health screening tool, will be embedded into the evidence-based GoMo Health digital engagement workflows currently utilized by Medicaid members to manage their overall health and wellbeing. With this precise approach to whole-person care, oral health becomes part of their total care journey.

The launch program is designed for members living with diabetes, where the oral-systemic connection is especially well-documented. Maternal health is the next priority, with additional chronic disease populations to follow.

"Innovative engagement and virtual care are what finally make the medical-dental connection real for patients. GoMo Health has spent years earning trust with people navigating chronic conditions — that's the hardest part, and they've solved it. Dentistry.One brings oral health into that relationship seamlessly. That's not a small thing. That's how you actually change outcomes." — Brant Herman, Co-Founder & CEO, MouthWatch and Dentistry.One

Says Bob Gold, Chief Behavioral Technologist and Founder, GoMo Health, "Our approach to whole person care is foundational to all that we design and deliver to create healthier populations across the globe. The proven connection between oral and systemic health is essential to achieving positive health outcomes and is so often overlooked in our habit of separating "above and below the shoulders" care. Through this partnership with Dentistry.One, we are eager to assess the baseline for integrated care – and deliver guided solutions to help activate people in preventative oral health, with an ultimate positive impact on their total body health."

When a member completes a SmileScan, they receive personalized results tied to their oral health status. The GoMo Health closed-loop AI-enabled platform uses those insights, combined with their proprietary science of engagement, motivation and persuasion, to deliver targeted education and help members take next steps, whether that's connecting virtually with an oral health coach, scheduling a dental visit, or simply understanding how their oral health relates to the condition they're already managing.

Both companies see this as a long-term infrastructure play. GoMo Health works across a broad range of health plans and population health programs. Dentistry.One integrates with Medicaid managed care organizations, FQHCs, community health centers, DSOs and medical providers, giving the partnership room to grow well beyond its initial focus.

About Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One is a virtual-first oral health platform developed by MouthWatch, Inc., designed to extend oral health access and integrate dental care into broader medical workflows. Services include AI-powered screening through SmileScan®, asynchronous clinical consultations, care coordination, and a collaborative practice hygiene network.

For more information, visit dentistry.one.

About GoMo Health

GoMo Health® delivers award-winning, evidence-based engagement solutions that improve health outcomes and reduce costs for providers, hospitals, health plans, employers, insurance, life science, and community health organizations. Our proprietary science, BehavioralRx®, applies proven behavioral and cognitive techniques—psychosocial, emotional, and physical— to address the whole person, building resilience and better supporting self-management, healthy decision-making, and sustained behavior change. Delivered through our cloud-based technology platform, GoMo Health programs are personalized, scalable, and automated, connecting participants to timely support and resources while enabling the collection of electronically reported outcomes to inform care and predictive modeling. In 2025, GoMo Health achieved HITRUST Risk-based (r2) Certification, the most rigorous certification in the HITRUST portfolio, for its Personal Concierge and GoMo Chat products on Microsoft Azure.

To learn more, visit www.gomohealth.com

Media Contacts

Dentistry.One

Jon Cerbie, Lifecycle Marketing Manager

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 877-544-4342

GoMo Health

Shelley Schoenfeld, Chief Marketing Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 732-484-9144

SOURCE Dentistry.One