Bristle Health and Dentistry.One Partner to Expand Access to Personalized, Preventive Oral Healthcare

Partnership combines advanced oral microbiome testing, personalized coaching, teledental consultations, and clinical care navigation to help individuals take a more proactive approach to oral health.

METUCHEN, N.J., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristle Health and Dentistry.One today announced a strategic partnership designed to bring together Bristle's salivary oral microbiome testing platform with Dentistry.One's virtual oral health coaching, teledental consultations, and nationwide dental care network.

Bristle's saliva test profiles all 800+ species of oral bacteria and fungi, identifying the microbial root causes of conditions including tooth decay, gum inflammation, and bad breath, often before they become visible or symptomatic. Dentistry.One oral health coaches trained to interpret the salivary test results and build personalized plans around the microbiome findings, including tailored home care, lifestyle, and product recommendations.

Oral bacteria have been linked to more than 50 systemic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and cancer. Bristle's saliva test profiles all 800+ species of oral bacteria and fungi, identifying the microbial root causes of conditions including tooth decay, gum inflammation, and bad breath, often before they become visible or symptomatic. Based on the results, users receive a detailed action plan to help rebalance their microbiome and improve their oral and overall health.

Through this partnership, Bristle users gain access to Dentistry.One oral health coaches trained to interpret the salivary test results and build personalized plans around the microbiome findings, including tailored home care, lifestyle, and product recommendations. Coaches help answer users' questions about their results and health concerns, and guide them to the habits that lead to better health.

When findings point to a need for clinical input, users can connect with a Dentistry.One dentist virtually to review their results and determine next steps. For cases that require in-person care, the care coordination team connects patients with a local provider, completing the path from test to treatment.

The partnership also creates a foundation for broader integration of salivary testing into virtual oral health programs. As the collaboration progresses, Dentistry.One plans to make Bristle testing available across additional consumer, employer, health plan, and population health programs, helping bring microbiome-based oral health insights to a wider audience.

"Bristle gives patients a real clinical picture of what is happening in their mouth, down to the specific bacteria driving their problems. That level of precision changes what is possible in preventive care. Dentistry.One coaches take that precision and turn it into action, helping patients understand what their results mean and build habits that support better oral and overall health." said Brant Herman, Founder and CEO of Dentistry.One and MouthWatch.

"We built Bristle to help people understand what is causing their oral health issues, and what they can do to improve. Partnering with Dentistry.One allows us to extend the value we provide by connecting people with personalized guidance, care navigation, and additional support when they need it," said Shivam Patel, Co-Founder of Bristle Health.

Starting July 1st, Bristle users will be able to access Oral Health Coaching through Dentistry.One from the Bristle platform. After completing their saliva test and receiving their results, users can connect with a Dentistry.One coach to receive more personalized guidance tailored to their unique oral microbiome profile.

About Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One is a virtual-first oral health platform developed by MouthWatch, Inc., designed to extend oral health access and integrate dental care into broader medical workflows. Services include AI-powered screening through SmileScan®, asynchronous clinical consultations, care coordination, and a collaborative practice hygiene network. For more information, visit dentistry.one.

Bristle Health

Bristle Health helps people measure, understand, and improve their oral health through comprehensive oral microbiome testing and probiotic supplements. Using a single saliva sample, Bristle analyzes over 800 bacterial and fungal species in the mouth to uncover root-cause insights into conditions such as gum inflammation, tooth decay, and bad breath. Bristle's platform supports individuals and healthcare practitioners with personalized, science-backed insights designed to optimize oral health and whole-body wellness. For more information, visit www.bristlehealth.com.

Contact: Jon Cerbie | [email protected] | 877-544-4342

SOURCE Dentistry.One