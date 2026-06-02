Dentistry.One Brings ICD-10 Coding to Virtual-First Dentistry, Setting a New Standard for Medical-Dental Integration

Oral health data has long been missing from the broader clinical picture — Dentistry.One builds the virtual-first bridge to change that

METUCHEN, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry.One, a virtual-first dental care solution introduced by MouthWatch, Inc., today announced that its platform now supports ICD-10 code documentation, making it the first virtual-first dental care platform to bring standardized medical diagnosis coding into the teledentistry workflow. The capability is a deliberate step in Dentistry.One's broader strategy to advance interoperability between medical and dental systems, and to establish oral health as an integrated part of whole-person care.

Despite well-documented connections between oral health and systemic conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and pregnancy complications, oral health data rarely flows into the broader clinical record. Medical and dental systems have historically operated in silos, with limited shared data, workflows, and accountability for patient outcomes. ICD-10 code support begins to change that.

Providers working with Dentistry.One can now document oral health findings using the same standardized diagnosis codes used across medicine, within a virtual-first workflow designed specifically for non-dental medical providers. That documentation connects directly to Dentistry.One's Care Coordination service, creating a clear path from identification to follow-up care.

The move also positions health plans ahead of a growing shift in Medicaid policy. All states currently accept ICD-10 codes on standard dental claim forms, and as Medicaid programs move toward whole-person care models, requiring them is an expectation that continues to grow. For plans and providers already working toward integrated care, ICD-10 support is both a compliance step and a clinical one.

This move by Dentistry.one to incorporate the essential infrastructure needed to support dental-oral healthcare integration into the broader healthcare delivery system positions them as a leader toward advancing whole person care for all Americans," said Mary E. Foley, Executive Director of MSDA, who brings over 20 years of experience in federal and state oral health policy. "For Medicaid programs, these steps will support improved data collection and quality improvement processes, which will advance oral heathcare equity and lower costs. And for those who rely on virtual technology to access oral healthcare, these advancements will be a game changer toward improving the type of care and services they receive."

Dentistry.One views ICD-10 documentation as one piece of a larger interoperability strategy, building the data infrastructure that allows oral health to be seen, tracked, and acted on alongside the rest of a patient's health record.

"ICD-10 coding fills a gap that has existed for too long. It gives providers a fuller picture of their patients and moves us closer to a world where medical and dental aren't separate systems treating the same person," said Brant Herman, Founder and CEO of MouthWatch and Dentistry.One.

About Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One is a virtual-first dental care platform developed by MouthWatch, Inc., designed to extend oral health access and integrate dental care into broader medical workflows. The platform serves health plans, FQHCs, community health centers, and medical providers working toward whole-person care.

About MouthWatch, Inc.

MouthWatch, Inc., is a leader in developing digital technology solutions that drive success for dental professionals, improve oral health care, and enhance the overall patient experience. Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch is recognized for its intraoral cameras and TeleDent software, which are used in over 46,000 practices, 40+ leading Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), and more than 100 dental and hygiene schools.

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SOURCE Dentistry.One