GoMobile Tires Rapid Expansion In The US

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoMobile Tires, the fastest-growing full-service mobile tire service in the nation, is executing a rapid expansion plan in the US market with the deployment of an additional 50 mobile tire vans beginning September 2020. Since the brand launch in 2019, the company has seen double-digit growth and is now unleashing stage one of a multi-phase strategic plan to recast the tire buying and installation experience.

Stage one of the expansion program is the deployment of 50 additional GoMobile Tire vans out of the newly developed 20,000 sq. ft. vehicle up fitting facility in Jacksonville, Florida. This new facility includes a national training center for all GoMobile Tires franchisees and tire technicians.

The Facility enables consistent and efficient vehicle builds and meets the increasing demand for additional GoMobile vans.

Our focus of energy savings and "green" technology development has allowed us to eliminate gas powered generators and utilize solar panels and batteries to produce the highest quality and most efficient mobile tire vehicles in the industry.

Phase 2 of the expansion includes a national call center to manage all calls and appointments around the country. With the launch of this facility, technicians can focus on job one – outstanding customer experience and precision tire installation.

GoMobile's rapid expansion program will catapult the brand to being the largest mobile tire company in the US with exponential growth potential in the following 24 months.

"GoMobile Tires is focused on revolutionizing the tire buying and installation process. There is no need to go to a tire shop when we can bring the tire shop to your doorstep. This expansion is just the beginning of the technologically advanced operational system we are implementing for our current and future Franchisee's and customers. Our continued growth, technology development and exceptional service delivery to both our retail and fleet customers will guarantee our market success and produce excellent returns to our shareholders." - Derek Naidoo, CEO, GoMobile Tires USA.

ABOUT US

­GoMobile Tires is a national mobile tire company with franchisee locations around the US. We provide the tire experience and expertise our customers deserve, while taking the inconvenience out of the tire buying and installation process. GoMobile Tires is the simple solution; order today and install tomorrow at your home, office or wherever you play. WE COME TO YOU

