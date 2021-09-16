GoMoto Promotes Progress; Evolves Kiosks for Efficiency and Convenience

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoMoto recently proved its commitment to promoting industrial and technological progress by completing the extensive process of securing a U.S. patent for its service kiosks. This comes as the company has begun expanding its kiosk offerings that dealership service departments can deploy to increase flexibility, enhance customer service, and reduce the hassle customers may face as they juggle busy schedules.

Separating key drop-off and key retrieval within the same kiosk allows dealerships to accommodate check-in regardless of the number of keys waiting to be picked up by other customers.

This first-of-its-kind system contributed to the awarding of the patent. In addition, it makes GoMoto's kiosks even more attractive to dealerships seeking to modernize and streamline interaction with customers bringing their vehicles in for service.

The evolution of GoMoto's kiosks has been accelerating. What began as a way for customers to check-in when they arrived has expanded to a secure location to drop off keys allowing customers to be on their way. This, paired with new mobile check-in functionality, has allowed dealers to provide even more convenience to their customers.

"Gone are the days of customers putting their keys in an envelope and slipping it through a slot in the door," said Todd Marcelle, founder of GoMoto. "GoMoto kiosks are now capable of not only securely housing keys that have been dropped off, but returning the keys to the owner after the vehicle has been serviced, even if the dealership has closed for the day."

The technology employed by the kiosk pairs the vehicle's owner with their keys, so there is no need for face-to-face interaction to occur to complete the transaction when the work is done. Payment can be accepted, and retrieving the keys is as easy as scanning a QR code supplied by the service department.

