GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL Launches 'Kkini-Kkini' K-Umami Sticks

The Evolution of K-Superfood into Portable Fermented Seafood for Global Foodies

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL, a premier brand from South Korea's historic fermentation hub, announces the global launch of 'Kkini-Kkini.' The brand name, meaning "each and every meal" in Korean, reflects the product's mission: providing a perfect, single-serve portion of Jeotgal—a Korean traditional fermented seafood—produced by GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL to elevate any daily dish.

Gomso 1,000-year jotgal

This new line of K-Superfood features five varieties—Squid, Octopus, Pollock Roe, Pollock Tripe, and Nut-mixed—packaged in 40g portable sticks. It is specifically designed to meet the needs of global consumers looking for a "Natural Umami Booster" that is both healthy and easy to use.

Based in the historic Gomso Bay area, GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL combines artisanal craftsmanship with modern technology. The brand is dedicated to globalizing Korean fermented flavors—the pinnacle of Korean traditional fermented seafood—through innovation and high-quality standards. The Jeotgal from GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL is crafted using a 3rd-generation secret family recipe and mineral-rich sea salt from the Gomso coast, delivering a deep, savory flavor profile without the overwhelming saltiness of traditional products.

As interest in gut health and probiotics grows worldwide, this Korean traditional fermented seafood by GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL stands out as a next-generation K-Superfood. To ensure global safety standards, all products are manufactured in GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL's facilities certified by ISO 22000 and HACCP. The production site of GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL was recently designated by the Korean government as a strategic hub for the modernization and export of Korean heritage food.

"Our goal is to position our products as a versatile K-Superfood that adds healthy depth to any global cuisine," said a spokesperson for GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL. "By introducing this portable Korean traditional fermented seafood to the international market, GOMSO 1,000-year JOTGAL aims to bring the essence of Korean fermentation to dinner tables worldwide."

For more detailed information about the products, please visit the following URL: https://www.instagram.com/gomso1000y.global & http://www.gomsomall.co.kr

